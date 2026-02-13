Join The Great Backyard Bird Count, Feb. 13-16

Have you ever wondered how you can help the environment, develop a hobby, and have fun, all for free?

Join the Great Backyard Bird Count, February 13-16.

This annual event is a joint venture among the Cornell University Bird Lab, the Audubon Society, and Birds Canada.

It encourages bird watchers worldwide to observe and record birds they see or hear during this four-day period. The data is collected and helps scientists monitor bird health, habitat integrity, and natural trends.

Sadly, the numbers of most bird species have been falling drastically over the past 50 years or so. Many reasons are suspected for the decline: habitat loss, cats allowed outside, collisions with windows or cars, urban sprawl, pesticides, windmills, light pollution at night, cell towers, changing weather patterns, etc.

So, although it may seem small, participating in this annual bird count can provide helpful data about bird numbers and health in your area.

There is no fee to participate, and involvement is free and does not require any special equipment. Although one can have binoculars or a bird feeder, those are optional. You can make your observations outside or from the comfort of your window.

To get involved, you can visit its website. This page tells you how to participate.

– Scott Dreyer