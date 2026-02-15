DEVOTIONAL: Remember Nigerian Christians Who Are Killed For Their Faith

“Remember those in prison as if you were bound with them, and those who are mistreated as if you were suffering with them.” -Hebrews 13:3

Many people thank God for their blessings and successes in life, and in recent years, it’s become more common for many sports figures to do so. Twelve-time All-American swimmer Riley Gaines said, “My identity isn’t in the NCAA. It’s not in swimming. It’s in Christ.” Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry claims, “I put my faith in God knowing that He’s in control.”

In our culture, those who disagree with them might give an eye-roll or a snide comment, but not much beyond that.

But have you heard the story of Deborah Emmanuel?

She was a Christian home economics major at a teacher’s college in northwest Nigeria. On WhatsApp, a social media platform, she credited Jesus Christ for her success on an exam. When some students from another religion threatened her and told her to apologize, she refused and instead posted “Holy Ghost fire! Nothing will happen to me.”

Later, on May 12, 2022, an angry mob surrounded her and beat her on the head till she was bleeding. She and a friend later hid in the campus gatehouse, guarded by a single security officer. A contingent of police was seen nearby; they sometimes shot in the air but did nothing to break up the mob or protect Deborah.

Incredibly, while bleeding and hiding in the gatehouse, she told her friend she was concerned about missing her exam scheduled for noon that day. Finally, the violent mob forced their way past the guard, into the gatehouse, dragged her out, stoned her to death, and set her body on fire with burning tires.

Adding to the tragedy is that Deborah’s suffering and murder are by no means unique. One Christian is killed every two hours in Sub-Saharan Africa, and by far, the most martyrdoms occur in Nigeria. From Oct. 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, around 70% of Christians killed worldwide for their faith last year were in Nigeria.

And murder is not the only crime. Countless churches and Christian homes have been burned, crops destroyed, girls and priests kidnapped, and somewhere between five and twelve million Nigerian Christians have been displaced from their homes.

In the face of all this inhumane suffering, what are we to do?

The Bible says “remember”…so we start with that. We remember those who are suffering for their faith, and the only way to remember something is to first be aware of it. We should pray for those who suffer, for their families and friends, and for those who are committing the evil acts, for their repentance and salvation. Also, we can inform our circle of influence about the martyrdoms in Sub-Saharan Africa. Secular media largely downplays or ignores the atrocities, but we can raise awareness in our churches and fellowship groups.

Also, believers can take comfort in the words of Jesus from the Upper Room Discourse, as recorded in John 16:33. “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

Sources and Go Deeper:

10 Athletes Who are Using their Platforms to Glorify Christ

Eyewitness Details of Brutal “Blasphemy Murder” of Nigerian Christian Student

A Christian Is Killed Every 2 Hours In Sub-Saharan Africa

S.D.G./S.G.D.