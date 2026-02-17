CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

How Does the Holy Spirit Help Christians?

“The Holy Spirit helps me on being grateful. My mom gave me something I don’t like, but I still liked it,” says Siroc, 7.

That’s one of the best definitions of spiritual maturity I’ve ever heard: being thankful even when dinner looks suspicious. If you’ve ever smiled through a mouthful of overcooked Brussels sprouts or a surprise casserole, you know exactly what Siroc means.

In John 16:13, Jesus refers to the Holy Spirit as the Spirit of truth and says, “He will guide you into all truth.” The Holy Spirit doesn’t just help you be grateful; he helps you understand what Jesus meant, what God wants, and how to live it out.

“The Holy Spirit guides us, protects us and tells us what to do,” says Jake, 8.

Jake sums up the job description of the Holy Spirit in one sentence. If the Spirit had a business card, it might say: “Guide. Protector. Divine GPS.” Jesus said the Spirit would speak only what he hears from the Father and tell us what is to come (John 16:13).

“He gives you courage when you’re scared,” says Ava, 9. “When I was nervous to sing at church, I asked the Holy Spirit to help me. I wasn’t afraid anymore.”

That’s exactly what Jesus promised. The Holy Spirit isn’t just a comforter in theory; he’s a real help in real life. He’s like a flashlight that never runs out of batteries, and he always points to Jesus.

“The Holy Spirit helps you remember what Jesus said,” says Caleb, 11. “Like when I almost lied, I remembered Jesus said to tell the truth.”

That’s one of the Spirit’s best gifts: reminding us of Jesus’ words right when we need them. Sometimes it’s a whisper in your heart; other times, a gentle nudge.

“The Holy Spirit shows you when you’re doing something wrong,” says Gracie, 10. “I felt bad about being mean to my brother. I think that was him.”

The Spirit doesn’t scold. He corrects to bring us back to God. Jesus said the Spirit would especially convict the world of sin of unbelief in Jesus, which is the only sin that can keep anyone from entering God’s glorious kingdom (John 16:8–9).

Think of the Holy Spirit like a GPS that lovingly reroutes you to Jesus when you’ve taken a wrong turn. And unlike your uncle’s GPS, He never says, “Recalculating” in an annoyed voice.

“The Holy Spirit helps me pray when I don’t know what to say,” says Micah, 8.

Romans 8:26 says the Spirit helps us in our weakness, even praying for us when we don’t have the words. When you feel stuck in prayer, you’re not praying alone. In this verse, the Bible says the Holy Spirit “makes intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.” “Groanings” is a good description. Remember, he has to live with us.

“He always tells the truth and helps us understand the Bible,” says Lila, 10. “And he never brags about himself. He talks about Jesus.”

Jesus said, “He will glorify me” (John 16:14). The Holy Spirit’s favorite subject is Jesus, and he helps us know and love him more every day.

Think about this: The Holy Spirit is your built-in helper. He’s your personal tutor to teach you more about Jesus.

Memorize this truth: “However, when he, the Spirit of truth, has come, he will guide you into all truth” (John 16:13).

Ask this question: Is there something the Spirit is helping me understand or be thankful for today?

