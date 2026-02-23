ROBERT L. MARONIC: Is Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Running For President in 2028? – Part I

I strongly suspect that the self-assured and arrogant Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is going to be a presidential or vice presidential candidate in 2028. Unfortunately, her foreign policy credentials are extremely weak, especially regarding national defense and security.

Her real presidential ambitions are directly contrary to what the far-left “Squad” lawmaker recently stated to both The New York Times on February 16 and The Hill on February 17. She stated that she was not a presidential candidate in 2028, which I do not begin to believe.

Another hindrance to her presidential aspirations will be her domestic democratic socialist policies, which are too radical for most American voters.

Ocasio-Cortez’s foreign policy inadequacies and gigantic gaffes were on full public display at the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany, when she spoke twice on February 13 in Munich and once on February 15 in Berlin.

The congresswoman’s speeches and interviews in Munich were only lukewarmly received. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, Marco Rubio, who had spoken once before Ocasio-Cortez at the Bavarian capital, received a standing ovation, while the four-term congresswoman only received a polite seated applause.

During the MSC, the historically and geographically ignorant AOC embarrassed herself by thinking that Venezuela was south of the equator, and U.S. cowboys did not originate in Spain.

She had completely forgotten that her long-distant relative Hernán Cortés introduced horses into Mexico or the Western Hemisphere in 1519. She also damnably declared that Israel was guilty of genocide in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The academic pride and joy of Boston College has spoken.

When a reporter asked Ocasio-Cortez how the U.S. would react if Communist China invaded Taiwan, her answer was almost nonexistent, full of “uhs,”“ums,”gaffes, and pregnant pauses while stalling for “roughly 20 seconds” in trying to articulate a coherent answer. She displayed absolutely no knowledge of strategic ambiguity regarding Taiwan.

Ocasio-Cortez, incredulously, during a panel discussion in Munich, claimed that Washington “kidnapped” criminal gangster (MS-13/Tren de Aragua) and ex-president of Venezuela Nicholás Maduro. She also obsessively harped upon how the Marxist class struggle has allegedly adversely affected the U.S. and Europe by strengthening the authoritarian far-right, MAGA, and AfD.

In my opinion, I don’t think that Ocasio-Cortez could even locate Taiwan on a map, as evidenced by her confusion when she claimed that Venezuela was south of the equator. After all, “el ecuador” or Ecuador in English means “the equator” in Spanish, which is apparently a language she pretends to comprehend.

Right now, the 36-year-old congresswoman has NO foreign policy credentials. She is almost a tabula rasa or blank slate, and that is putting it mildly.

She hurt herself as a potential stateswoman by exposing her ignorance of U.S. foreign policy and making herself look like a lightweight by attending the MSC.

Her lack of foreign policy credentials is figuratively a cry for “help.” This is true although she graduated from Boston University in 2011 cumlaudeinsteadofsine laude (without praise) with a B.A. in International Relations and Economics.

I truly wonder what her GPA was during her academic major. However, I suspect that it was rather high considering her ability to regurgitate knowledge when not much critical thinking is involved.

Embarrassingly, vacuous AOC was often not able to answer many post-panel questions in Munich in a succinct and thorough manner from the press and other European politicians. She was bluntly a combination of an articulate amateur and methodical memorizer, much like Kamala Harris, who was infamous for her nonsensical “word salads” from 2021 to 2025.

In many ways, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is simply Kamala Harris 2.0.

Presently, Ocasio-Cortez serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, where she is involved with the Energy, Health, and Oversight and Investigations subcommittees. She has also been recognized for her roles in various caucuses, including the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

These committees and subcommittees are not exactly stellar preparation for foreign policy experience or legislation, let alone sitting in the White House or Air Force One with her hand potentially on the nuclear button.

Ocasio-Cortez’s lack of foreign policy experience could potentially be a serious political liability in the 2028 presidential race unless she seriously receives a lot of tutoring, which would assuredly reflect a far-left influence from Bernie Sanders in the next three years. However, her arrogance dismisses these non-qualifiers as neither worrisome nor of little consequence since she became a member of the House of Representatives in 2019.

I cannot possibly imagine Ocasio-Cortez having a productive or non-intimidating sit-down or negotiations with either Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping.

To be continued

Robert L. Maronic