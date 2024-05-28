back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Youngkin Signs Legislation to Prevent Overdoses and Enhance Student Education

0
Governor Glenn Youngkin participates in a bill signing ceremony at Abingdon High School on May 23, 2024. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed three bills, including: SB 614 to combat the manufacturing of Xylazine, SB 726 to require local school boards to develop policies and procedures for opioid overdose prevention and treatment in schools, and SB 725 to rename the “Drug Treatment Court Act” to the “Recovery Court Act” reflecting a broader focus on recovery rather than just treatment and initiating a more holistic approach to addressing substance abuse issues.

These bills were signed at Abingdon High School with more than 500 students and concluded with a school-wide REVIVE! Training on life-saving naloxone.

“These bills are a testament to our continued efforts to address addiction and overdose prevention by raising awareness and providing much-needed resources,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We will continue to follow every path, use every asset, and employ every bit of our shared will to combat this epidemic. This my pledge to all Virginians.”

“It is critically important to support Virginians battling substance use disorders every step of the way,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “That includes taking preventive action, providing ample educational resources, and changing the narrative to be more holistic, encouraging, and all-encompassing. I applaud the immense work being done by all legislators and leaders to support this most important mission.”

“While we gather today to commemorate putting ink on paper, the real impact of this bill signing will be reflected in the lives touched by this legislation,” said Senator Todd Pillion. “This crisis knows no bounds, which means we have an obligation to remain vigilant and creative in our policymaking to ensure our schools and communities are safe, families are educated, and that help is readily available. The Commonwealth has consistently demonstrated a bipartisan commitment to an all-hands-on-deck approach to combating this epidemic and that spirit is needed now more than ever.”

Previous article
FRED FIRST: Life Plan, Healthspan and Third Places
Next article
MIKE KEELER: Here’s Something That, Sadly, You’ve Heard Before

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Awards $16,000 in Scholarships

Community 0
The Roanoke Kiwanis awarded $16,000 for six scholarships to...

Forest Service to Temporarily Close Roaring Run Recreation Area for Repairs

Community 0
The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest will conduct...

MIKE KEELER: Here’s Something That, Sadly, You’ve Heard Before

Columnists 0
And you have Daniel Butterfield to blame. He was just...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.