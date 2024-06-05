SERWAN ZANGANA: Despite Human Suffering, God Promises Us The Rescue

The moment of waking up in the morning, opening my eyes and seeing the bright new day is a blessing. Being mindful of this particular moment, one can realize the privilege of what humans have been given to see a new day in life, learn, experience, and receive another opportunity to repent. Life has no mercy and destiny can trend downhill without prior notification. Therefore, that moment of the morning should become the harmony of peace and thinking about the creator.

The preciousness of life can be observed in many ways but indeed not by everyone. Consciousness leads to mindfulness which clears our view to see a better picture of life. The philosophy of life has been the concern of many scholars, philosophers, and scientists. It has become the subject of argument of those who seek the meaning of life and the purpose of everyday living.

After all, life is a very complicated subject.

Indeed, how is one to understand life and live it?

Many beliefs and ideologies have established answers to this question. But which one has the most elucidation for humans? Obviously, it depends on us as individuals and what satisfies us.

However, entering a new day each morning is similar to entering a new city. We know the routine and the rules, but we definitely cannot predict the outcome. As we embrace a new day each morning we do well to leave the old one behind; it is the philosophy of life designed by the Creator, who created the world we experience and established the rules for us to follow.

I believe that human suffering is an important part of what God allows, which perhaps, is one of the philosophies that most – if not all – of us have difficulty understanding. We can cry and grieve as we go through life’s journey – we can accept or deny – but this reality will remain firm and unchangeable. However, Comprehending all aspects of God’s extraordinary creation and finding answers was never promised by God.

Pain is an ever present part of our lives – even from the first moment a child is born, which begins with a cry after a mother’s suffering from the pain of giving birth. Indeed, a newborn coming into the world can affect humanity in so many different ways, as an affliction to society or as a solace / provider to the community. But regardless, every child deserves a chance in life

However, the bright horizon of and hope in God’s goodness can be captured in every day’s life. Despite the agony, God has promised us an eventual safe haven in the end. We can see such a meaningful example with Moses in Egypt as God commanded him “tell the Israelites: I am the Lord, and I will bring you out from the forced labor of the Egyptians and rescue you from slavery to them. I will redeem you with an outstretched arm and great acts of judgment” (Exodus 6:60).

To Him Be The Glory.

– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.