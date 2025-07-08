FRED FIRST: Where You’re From

In the very early years of writing, I was exposed to a poem called “Where I’m From” by Kentucky poet, George Ella Lyon; and then to George Ella herself at Hindman (KY) Settlement School’s Appalachian Writers Workshop in 2007.

And somewhere along the way, I adapted the poem (and the template below that was created from it by someone) to share with my blog readers of the day. That has somehow disappeared from the blog so I will cast this one out again to what souls it might find, because I think it is time.

It is time because none of us are from a twisted place like our country in these days has become. It is time to revisit and reclaim and draw strength and courage from the true and unique source of each us in family, tradition, place, faith and commitment to the greater good.

This exercise—trust me—will carry you back to the who you are from the roots that nurtured you. Have your family join you, and read your completed poems to each other. All I’ll say for now, but more about this, by the end of the week.

🌻 Where I’m From

“If you don’t know where you are, you can’t know who you are.”

Wendell Berry, among others, has voiced this idea that we need to understand our roots to know our place and our path in the world. A poem by George Ella Lyon is called “Where I’m From.”

I first heard it read by Appalachian poet Rita Quillen at the Highlands Summer Writers Workshop in 2003. Six months later, we used this template as a writing assignment in a class taught by my friend Elizabeth Hunter at the Campbell Folk School in North Carolina.

George Ella’s poem lends itself to imitation and makes a wonderful exercise of exploration in belonging.

I’d suggest that you give it a try. The prompts have a way of drawing out memories of the smells of attics and bottom-drawer keepsakes; the faces of long-departed kin, the sound of their voices you still hold some deep place in memory.

You’ll be surprised that, when you’re done, you will have said things about the sources of your unique you-ness that you’d never considered before.

And keep in mind, if this kind of personal writing has been meaningful to you, that each of the lines in your Where I’m From poem, fleshed out, could become an essay-story of its own, and all completed in such a way, a kind of boilerplate memoir. I urge you to think about this. It will take your mind to places worth remembering.

With this poem completed, you will have created something of yourself to share–with your children, spouse, siblings–that will be very unique, very personal and a very special gift.

I’ll give you the template here. To get you started, I will show an example below, and my own WIF here later in the week.