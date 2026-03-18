ROBERT L. MARONIC: The First Lady Of New York City Is A Vile Anti-Semite – Part I

I read a despondent article in TheNew York Post entitled, “Mamdani’s Wife Rama Duwaji Liked [a social media] Post Calling Oct. 7 Hamas Rapes Of Israelis A ‘Mass Hoax‘: Report.”The afflicting article was co-written by Rich Calder and Doree Lewak and published on March 7.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines hoax, primarily as “an act intended to trick or dupe” or “something accepted or established by fraud or fabrication.”

October 7, 2023, was NOT a “massive hoax.” Rama Duwaji is a liar in the face of overwhelming evidence based on what the US, UN, and Israel stated as true and factual. Duwaji is like a black widow spider full of toxic venomous lies.

Can you imagine if First Lady Melania Trump had expressed a similar disbelief that the Hamas neo-Nazi’s did not rape and/or murder scores or hundreds of Israeli women AND men on October 7, 2023? I cannot.

Can you imagine if Melania Trump unbelievably claimed that the rapes were all a “mass hoax”? The public outcry and news coverage would be nonstop on FoxNews, CNN, and Newsmax, with twenty-four-hour protests at the northern entrance to the White House and Lafayette Park.

Not so with Rama Duwaji, as she delighted in the massacres of October 7, 2023. I actually believe that she thrived on her sick schadenfreude and took a malicious joy in the suffering and death that day.

I genuinely believe that New York City‘s First Lady is suffering from a delusional disorder concerning October 7, 2023. That day, multiple women AND men in blatant violation of Islamic law were raped and/or gang raped. Afterwards, many were barbarically murdered or unmercifully sexually brutalized and kidnapped by the Hamas neo-Nazis in the southern Negev.

It is painfully obvious that Rama Duwaji embarrassingly sympathized with the terrorism of the Hamas neo-Nazis. She refused to believe that rape, sexual violence, and sexualized torture ever occurred on the infamous morning of October 7, 2023. She vehemently has no regard for either Jewish or human life.

That is because Rama Duwaji is a vile anti-Semite and believes that Hamas can do no wrong. She is also brainwashed by radical Muslim Shiite clerics.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary foremost (1a) defines the adjective vile as “morally despicable or abhorrent.” The fourth definition defines vile as “disgustingly or utterly bad.” The First Lady of New York City, Rama Duwaji, is the personification of the word vile.

After reading the painful Post article, I fully believe that if Rama Duwaji were a man, Hamas would be totally willing to accept her as a fanatical, suicidal soldier. She has the perfect credentials because she hates Jews and views Hamas as a force for good when, in fact, it is a force for evil.

What Duwaji does not understand is that the Hamas neo-Nazis of 2026, who wear face-covered black-and-white keffiyehs along with their green Hamas headbands (depicting the Shahada) during their paramilitary parades, are a menace to both Gazan, Palestinian, and American society.

Hamas’ brutality has been eerily similar to that of Duwaji’s ancestral Syria under the rule of the late 20th-century bloody dictator Hafez al-Assad. That also includes his sadistic successor son, Bashar al-Assad, who ruthlessly ruled Syria in 2000 before fleeing to Moscow to live in permanent exile in 2025.

It will be very interesting to see how Duwaji reacts in the near future when Israel will most likely destroy the Hamas neo-Nazis in the Gaza Strip, hidden in their terrifying terror tunnels. That is because they will most likely refuse to demilitarize, and most assuredly suffer the deadly fate of Black September in 1970.

There is no question or equivocation that the Hamas neo-Nazis are spiritual blood brothers with Nazi Germany from 1933-45 in their thirst for blood and barbarism in their genocidal hatred of Jews.

Hamas has turned the star and crescent into the new swastika, and Duwaji is a modern-day Hamas neo-Nazi sympathizer and supporter. She has also been the perfect example of a far-left, immoral American.

To be continued

Robert L. Maronic