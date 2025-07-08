Keller Kicks Off Bid To Unseat Rasoul

About fifty supporters visited the historic King George Inn in Old Southwest on Sunday, July 6 to attend the campaign kickoff for local businessman Maynard Keller who is running as an Independent and hopes to unseat incumbent Salam “Sam” Rasoul in November.

Rasoul (D) has represented most of Roanoke City since his election in 2014; the seat is now District 38 and includes all of the City except its Southwest precincts .

Unlike most political events, this gathering began with group singing of patriotic favorites such as “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Bless America,” as well as a prayer and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Keller then gave a speech, where he introduced himself as coming from a long line of American patriots, including some ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War. He and his wife Rachel, who has taught at Roanoke Valley Christian School for 14 years, have three adult sons and two daughters.

After a teaching stint, Keller entered the world of financial planning in 1996 and in 2006 launched his own firm, American Financial Planners, of which he is president.

Keller’s name may be familiar to many, having run, unsuccessfully, for City Council in 2020 and 2022.

Keller explained the three key reasons he seeks to represent Roanoke in the House of Delegates.

One, Make Roanoke Affordable. He noted Roanoke City real estate assessments have gone up 47% over the past four years. He asked why there is still a sales tax on used cars, clothing, and a 1.5% state tax on groceries. He said he and his wife found it challenging to feed and raise five children years ago, and how much harder it must be today.

Unlike Roanoke County, the City even charges extra for trash pickup and at $1.22 per $100, also has the highest property taxes in the region.

Two, Make Roanoke Safe. Keller stated many tell him they are now afraid to go Downtown at night, and that City first responders are the lowest-paid in the region.

As if to underscore the public safety crisis, a road rage incident was observed on Rt. 24/Elm Avenue between Community Hospital and Elmwood Park shortly after the event.

Three, Make Roanoke a Jobs Destination. Keller claimed that if the City can boost its safety, affordability, and livability, more job creators and potential employees would want to make the Star City their home.

In his speech, Keller then pivoted to his opponent, Salam Rasoul who goes by the anglicized nickname “Sam.”

Keller acknowledged Rasoul as “a nice guy,” but asked, “After 11 years in the House of Delegates, what’s he done?”

Connecting local events to the wider world, Keller informed the group that on June 12, Rasoul claimed “Israel is a terrorist state,” and he has not since retracted or apologized for his controversial remark, even though Israel is one of the few robust democracies in the entire Middle East.

Rasoul has built his political reputation with a squeaky-clean image as a populist who doesn’t bow to dirty, special interest money, but Keller then casts doubt on that portrayal. Keller said that finance records cited by the Virginia Public Access Project ( VPAP ) reveal many contributions for Rasoul come–inexplicably–from big donors in California, Florida, and New York.

The April 5, 2014, Roanoke Star commentary “Rasoul Remains Silent About Shadowy Out-Of-State Money” goes into more detail about some of these questionable links.

Speaking of money, Keller admitted a huge fundraising gap and how as an independent running in the City he faces an uphill climb. Keller said that while the Rasoul campaign already has about $400,000 in the bank, he only has about $45,000.

Keller claimed many see the contest as “David versus Goliath,” to which he grinned and quipped, “I’m ok with that.”

An antique auto aficionado, Keller told the crowd that he demonstrated his commitment to the cause by having sold one of his old cars and donated the first $10,000 to the campaign. Keller added he’s seeking $100,000 more in contributions, has already met about 2,000 voters, and “we’re just getting started.”

He wrapped up by telling his supporters, “I’m willing to put in blood, sweat, tears, and money, but I need help.”

He told the crowd there are four ways they can give a hand: Pray, Vote, Volunteer, and Give.

The event ended with all singing “This Land is Your Land” and an extended meet-and-greet.

Election Day is November 4, but early voting begins in September.

Maynard Keller for Delegate website and on Facebook

-Scott Dreyer