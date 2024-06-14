Roanoke County Welcomes New Economic Development Staff 

County Economic Development Director Megan Baker has announced the appointments of Lindsay Webb as Assistant Director of Business Retention and Operations, and Alexander Jones as Assistant Director of Marketing and Business Development. They will assume their new positions July 8.

Webb currently works in Roanoke County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department as the Parks Planning and Development Manager. Jones currently serves as the Principal Planner and the Long-Range Planning Division Manager for the County’s Planning Department.

“We are thrilled to welcome two talented individuals from within our organization to the Economic Development team,” said Baker. “Both bring extensive knowledge and a deep commitment to our community, which will be crucial as we continue to promote growth and development within Roanoke County.”

This announcement of new Economic Development staff aligns with a year of significant achievements in the County. In the past 12 months, the County has secured over $177 million in investments through various announcements, openings, and ongoing projects, including those from Wells Fargo, Mack Trucks, Carilion Mental Health, Publix, and Galen School of Nursing. This has also led to the creation of over 1,800 new jobs in the County.

“We’ve made great strides in economic development over the past year,” said Baker. “These announcements highlight our commitment to fostering a thriving business environment. To support this growth, we are expanding our staff, which will enable us to continue to drive progress in our community. Their expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our team and capabilities.”

Webb has spent the past 13 years planning and developing parks, greenways, and blueways in Roanoke County. Her efforts have helped support regional and local strategies to expand outdoor recreation, conserve open space, and support economic development and tourism initiatives.

Webb holds a Bachelor of Science degree from James Madison University with a double major in Public

Administration and Political Science. She also holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Virginia Tech. She completed a Graduate Certificate Program in Local Government Management through a partnership with the Virginia Tech Center for Public Administration and Policy and the Virginia Local Government Management Association.

Webb brings over 19 years of professional experience in local government specializing in project management, grant administration, and community planning. She currently serves as a Roanoke County representative on the Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission and the Roanoke River Blueway Committee.

Jones has spent the past seven years leading the division in the development of the Draft Roanoke County 200 Plan and other planning projects. He contributed to the development and implementation of the County’s award-winning activity center plans and economic development projects. He also served as the staff representative to Roanoke County’s Career and Technical Education Citizen Advisory Committee that led to the preliminary recommendations for the new Roanoke County CTE Center being constructed. Prior to his tenure with Roanoke County, Jones was a Landscape Architecture Designer at the Community Design Assistance Center at Virginia Tech.

Jones holds a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree from Virginia Tech. He is an active member of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) and the American Planning Association (APA). His awards and honors include being named to The Roanoker Magazine’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2023, a graduate of the Roanoke Regional Chamber’s Leadership Roanoke Valley Class of 2024, and receiving awards from the National Association of Counties (NACo), Virginia Association of Counties (VACo), and APA Virginia Chapter. He recently spoke at the Virginia Tech College of Architecture, Arts, & Design Commencement Ceremony in May 2024 to give their Alumni Charge speech.

Jones has played a large role in planning for economic development projects and represents the county on regional boards and committees, including the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association.

Webb and Jones will fill positions left vacant by Dani Poe, who has taken the lead at Franklin County’s Department of Economic Development, and Joe Zielinski, who is retiring after 24 years of service with Roanoke County’s Department of Economic Development.