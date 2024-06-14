VBR TWENTY24 Jennifer Valente Officially Named to the Paris 2024 USA Olympic Team

Virginia’s Blue Ridge has announced that Jennifer Valente has officially been named to the 2024 US Olympic team! Jennifer has been an integral member of the VBR team for over a decade, and this accomplishment is a testament to her dedication and incredible talent. Throughout her journey with VBR, Jennifer has exemplified the spirit of Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24. The group’s collaborative approach with USA Cycling has created an environment where athletes like Jennifer can thrive both as individuals and student-athletes. The three-time individual World Champion and Olympic Champion will be taking to the boards once again for her third Olympic Games. The four-time Olympic medalist is set to compete in all three women’s track endurance events: Team Pursuit, Madison, and Omnium. Jennifer made history in Tokyo 2020, winning the country’s first Olympic Gold in the Women’s Omnium. A month later, she made history again by winning her first individual World Title in the Omnium. Jennifer shared her excitement, stating, “I’m excited to officially be named to my third Olympic team. The Olympic Games have always been special to me, and this time around is just as captivating. The journey to Paris has been its own unique process with new challenges in this shortened quad. I’m thrilled to be lining up alongside longstanding teammates and some fresh faces.” VBR says they are “immensely proud to see Jennifer on the Paris Olympic roster, and we know she will continue to shine on the world stage. Her journey reflects the commitment that defines our team. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our partners who have supported us on this journey. Your unwavering support has been crucial in helping us achieve these milestones and in fostering the growth of our athletes. Let’s continue to cheer for Jennifer as she heads to Paris and thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey.”