Cancer Research Urged to Move Faster at Fralin Symposium

Ward said experimental treatments may come with risk, but for families facing terminal diagnoses, delay feels more dangerous than action.

“When it’s terminal cancer, doing nothing is not ‘doing no harm,’” she said. “The status quo ends badly. You are the bridge to hope. You can do what we can’t. But we can help you do it faster.”

She urged scientists to partner with families in the research process — not as subjects, but as collaborators.

Jennifer Munson, director of the institute’s Cancer Research Center in Roanoke and organizer of the symposium, said including the patient and family perspective was an intentional part of the event.

“When you’re working on something like cancer, you’re solving scientific problems — but ultimately, it’s about helping patients,” she said. “And the best way to understand how to do that is by listening to patients and their families. She [Ward] really highlighted her son’s battle with cancer and all the efforts she’s made to close that gap between the science and the clinic and the patients.”

Michael Friedlander, executive director of the institute and Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology, said Ward delivered a powerful reminder of why cancer research must move quickly.

“While we may be doing research in our labs that have horizons of 10 or more years, to the families we heard from today, it’s not a 30-year horizon — it’s today, it’s tomorrow,” he said. “The public is waiting. They’re waiting for us to produce and deliver these treatments, cures, and diagnostics.”

Friedlander praised the work of investigators and the courage of families who continue to participate in research despite unimaginable challenges.

“Their experience is not peripheral to our work,” Friedlander said. “It’s at the center of it.”

Affirming that sense of mission was Chris Hourigan, director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute’s Cancer Research Center in Washington, D.C., which will be the site of next year’s symposium.

“As a medical oncologist, I have the vision of all the patients we’ve been able to help and also the patients we haven’t been able to help in the ways we wanted to,” Hourigan said. “That sense of rage that we should do better — that Lisa spoke about — is with us. You can call it energy, drive, or purpose, but we know people are out there expecting us to do this work. It’s important work in the public interest, and we’re not tolerant of delays. People are counting on us.”