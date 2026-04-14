Children Learn to Slow Your Roll at Traffic Safety Event

The City of Roanoke kicked off its seventh annual traffic safety campaign with a family-focused traffic safety event, The Walk & Roll Ready Rally. Through engaging, hands-on activities, students practiced navigating intersections, recognizing traffic signs and signals and applying the rules of the road while biking and walking. Participants also received helmet fittings and bike safety checks to support safe riding habits and build confidence.

“Walking and biking safely are life skills children can begin building at a young age, and families and schools help reinforce those habits every day,” Rob Issem, Complete Streets & Vision Zero coordinator with the City of Roanoke said. “By modeling safe behaviors and participating in events like the Walk & Roll Ready Rally, our community can help make our school zones more visible, predictable and safe.”

Holding the Walk & Roll Ready Rally in the traffic garden at Westside Elementary School allowed children the space to learn traffic safety through simulated traffic situations in a controlled and safe environment.

“As we prepare to celebrate Walk and Roll to School Day on May 6, this event provided an ideal situation for students and families to make sure they have the right equipment and the knowledge to walk and bike to school safely,” said Josh Johnson, Roanoke City Public Schools Coordinator of Youth Development & Intervention.

The Walk & Roll Ready Rally kicks off the City of Roanoke’s annual traffic safety campaign. With a focus on reducing speed-related traffic incidents, especially in school zones, this year’s theme is “Slow Your Roll” to encourage drivers to slow down, stay alert and watch for people walking and biking.

Visit SlowYourRoll2026.org to find out how to participate in Walk & Roll to School Day.