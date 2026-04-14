City of Roanoke and Carilion Clinic Create Biotech Incubator RoVa Labs

As part of a broader strategy for building the region as a hub for biotech and life sciences, the City of Roanoke and Carilion Clinic have approved a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a biotechnology incubator. Known as RoVa Labs at Carilion Clinic, the incubator will support the growth of research spinoffs and start-up companies as they work to commercialize groundbreaking research. “Roanoke is a hub for science and research and a place where life sciences entrepreneurs, researchers, and startups can get the necessary support, collaboration, and tools needed to innovate and grow,” said Roanoke City Manager Valmarie Turner.

RoVa Labs is in the heart of the Roanoke Innovation Corridor at 1030 South Jefferson Street, a building previously occupied by Carilion, which partnered with the city on the building’s transformation and collaborative use of the new space. “The shared lab space will attract existing and start-up businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors,” said Carilion Executive Vice President and CFO Don Halliwill. “Building the space is just the first step in creating an innovative gathering place for our region’s greatest minds to collaborate with those who have promising new ideas about exciting and challenging projects.” The MOU brings together Carilion and the City of Roanoke in a collaborative effort with the Roanoke Blacksburg Innovation Alliance (RBIA), Virginia Western Community College, and Virginia Tech. The collaboration reinforces the bridges that connect higher education, health services, and industry, bringing together cross-jurisdictional public and private resources to become the region’s first partnership of its kind to manage and develop biotech programming. “The outstanding forward-thinking that will happen in the labs will link education at all levels to start-ups and business commercialization with the infrastructure to accomplish it,” said Amy White, Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics at Virginia Western Community College. “This project is a model of how to ensure that we’re growing a comprehensive plan for talent and business development that keeps people and jobs in this region.” Initially using just over half of the 40,000 square foot facility, RoVa Labs will provide access to multiple resources in a single convenient location to support research and commercialization across the region, the Commonwealth, and beyond. Carilion Clinic Innovation (CCI) is one of the building’s first tenants. CCI’s work includes helping Carilion employees with unique ideas for improving healthcare and connecting them to innovation partners like Virginia Tech and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

“We are very excited about the collaboration between our organizations and its potential to support translational research and improve health, not only in Virginia but across the globe,” said Michael Friedlander, Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology and executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. “These efforts also lay the groundwork for building an even stronger scientific, technical, and professional biotech workforce in this part of the commonwealth.” “This collaboration represents a powerful investment in the future of health care in our region,” said Lee A. Learman, dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. “By integrating innovation, research, and clinical insight in the heart of the Roanoke Innovation Corridor, we are creating new opportunities for our students to learn how discovery moves from the lab to the bedside. This environment will help us educate physicians who not only provide exceptional care, but who are prepared to lead, innovate and serve the evolving needs of our community.”