Silence Is Surrender: Speak Up About the Current Yes/NO Election

Many individuals stay quiet on politics, not wanting to stir up conflict and thinking that their single vote doesn’t matter. But while we whisper, the other side shouts.

As citizens we have a duty to vote and to educate others on what’s truly at stake. Virginia faces a critical election, and not all voters understand how serious the issue is.

Current reports indicate millions of dollars from outside Virginia are pouring into the “Yes” campaign. “Virginians for Fair Elections,” the primary PAC supporting the “Yes” vote, has received significant out-of-state backing.

The misleading mailers hitting our boxes claim to “restore fairness”—but the numbers tell a different story. Analysis from the Weldon Cooper Center reveals a stark reality: this amendment would silence rural voices in Salem and Botetourt to benefit a handful of zip codes in Northern Virginia. We are told this is a ‘temporary’ fix, but in politics, ‘temporary’ is often the first step toward permanent disenfranchisement.

Gerrymandering hurts everyone — regardless of party.

While blue states like New York and California continue to use redistricting as a partisan weapon, Virginia’s voters chose a different path approving a bipartisan commission by a massive 66% margin in 2020. Governor Youngkin has rightly called the resulting maps “fair.”

The 2020 amendment was designed to last ten years (a full census cycle), making a 2026 change a literal breach of contract. Constitutional integrity demands preserving this “covenant” with the voters. Changing it mid-decade feels like “changing the rules of the game in the fourth quarter,” and the push for a special election raises legal red flags, especially after broken promises.

House Bill 29 (HB 29) is the “partisan map” currently waiting in the wings. If the “Yes” vote wins, the bill would potentially shift the state to a 10-1 split and five state delegates could come from a 12-mile radius in Fairfax, shrinking rural Southwest Virginia’s voice.

In contrast, our current 6-5 House split better mirrors statewide voter distribution: 45.8% Democrat, 43.2% Republican, and 11% Independent, per the Virginia State Board of Elections. This isn’t just a policy debate; it’s a battle for the soul of Virginia’s representation.

Yes, some see this as a reaction to the current national climate, but we must rise above that. Fair maps aren’t a conservative victory; they are a win for the rule of law. Research from institutions like MIT shows that when we reduce partisan bias, we boost the only metric that matters: voter trust.

In Virginia, we’ve seen that when the system is transparent, people show up. Independent commissions aren’t a panacea, but they stop the fox from guarding the henhouse. Restoring confidence in our elections isn’t just a good idea—it’s a necessity.

The Supreme Court of Virginia has allowed this referendum to proceed despite ongoing legal challenges. The voters are now the “final court of appeals” on this issue.

If we stay silent, we surrender the field. If we speak — clearly, boldly, and biblically — we reclaim it.

Our duty is to act with truth, data, and courage.

Rachel Keller is a special education teacher, mother of five, and grandmother to three. At Hope of Israel congregation, she teaches children and leads harmony in worship. A member of the Roanoke Symphony Chorus and local running groups, she believes in lifelong growth — from gardening and fitness to learning sign language and Spanish, always seeking to serve better.

In 2025, she stood beside her husband, Maynard, as he ran for the Virginia House of Delegates. Though Maynard didn’t win, she never wavered — believing true service isn’t measured in elections, but in courage and conviction. In 2026, she was elected President of the Roanoke Valley Republican Women — a natural next step for a woman who leads not for titles, but for truth.