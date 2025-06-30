VA Tech’s Tina Rost Earns CAREER Award for Materials Breakthrough

A whole new world of high entropy

High entropy refers to the level of disorder in the mixture of multiple elements in a lattice: a 3D framework of atoms, ions, and molecules that determines a material’s properties. In a traditional ceramic, a few types of atoms are arranged in a repeating pattern or random solution, but high-entropy ceramics often mix five or more elements randomly, making them more stable as well as more easily tailored for different electrical, magnetic, and mechanical properties.

Rost helped discover this field by chance during her time as a graduate student at North Carolina State University. “Other researchers who study these high-entropy ceramics talk about how innovative it is,” she said. “But the truth is, when we first began presenting our initial findings on a particular oxide composition many researchers told me it would never amount to anything.”

The materials science and engineering faculty member didn’t let that stop her. She’s spent the last 10 years refining that work in various capacities and materials, including oxides, carbides, nitrides, and more.

“The cool thing is that now the periodic table is open to do whatever we want. It basically opened the door to a playground — a new scientific avenue of discovery.”