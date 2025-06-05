Hello Summer Festival Returns to Green Hill Park June 20

The Hello Summer Festival returns to Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park on Friday, June 20 from 6 PM to 10 PM. Kick off the sunniest season of all with live music, delicious food and drinks, fun family activities, and the region’s first drone show. Admission is free and festival features the following offerings:

Family Activities – 6 PM – 9:30 PM

Laser Tag

Kid Zone with Inflatables

Face Painting

Corn Hole

Live Music – 7 PM – 9:30 PM – The Jared Stout Band, an alt-county powerhouse from southwest Virginia, seamlessly weaves Appalachian rhythms with bluesy undertones in their sound.

Airloom Done Show – 9:30 PM – 10 PM – The region’s first Airloom drone show takes off at 9:30 PM! We’d love for everyone to join us for the full evening of fun, but if you’re coming just for the drone show, plan to arrive early to secure a parking spot to soak in the excitement before the show begins.

Food & Beverages – Beverages will be available for purchase including a cashless bar. Outside food and beverages are allowed, but subject to checks. No outside alcohol is permitted. Local food vendors include:

Copper Dog and Co (Hot pressed sandwiches)

Palumbos (Cheesesteaks, burgers, wings, chicken tenders and sides)

Slinging Wieners (Hot dogs)

CharLee Tropical (Italian ice and tropical drinks)

Smooshed (Ice cream sandwiches)

Visit https://www.roanokecountyparks.com/706/Hello-Summer-Festival or call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 for event details.