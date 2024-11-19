Three Generation Legacy of Mechanical Minds Drives On

For John Thomas Bobbitt IV ‘24, his father, John Thomas Bobbitt III ‘91, and his father, John Thomas “Tom” Bobbitt ‘67, the love for mechanical engineering started with a love for cars. The past six decades have held a shared history for the family that consistently involves a motor and four wheels, from a 1956 Ford to a Lamborghini.

Tom and “The Cage”

Tom arrived for higher education in Blacksburg in 1963. His father was self-educated in many things electrical and mechanical, supporting the family by choosing a career in electrical power distribution systems for what is now Dominion Resources. He shared his love of learning how things worked, and why, with Tom. Following the trajectory of that inquisitive nature, Virginia Tech became a logical choice for Tom to pursue an analytical, technical education.

Tom graduated in 1967 and worked for IBM in the early days of solid state computer development, designing and equipping what are now called semiconductor foundries. He served in the Army during the Vietnam era as a mechanical engineer, then came back to work in sales and systems engineering, finance, and general management.

During Tom’s college days, large competition automotive teams were not yet a part of student life. Instead of working on a team, Tom worked on his own car in “the Cage,” a fenced parking lot still used by students. There was no garage, just a piece of cardboard he put on to keep the gravel of the lot from digging into his back while working on his Ford.