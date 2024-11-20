DEVOTIONAL: Goodness

But the fruit of the Spirit is…goodness…. Gal. 5:22 NIV

“Good” is a word we hear and use daily, but how does it relate to our spiritual walk?

GotQuestions.org explains it this way: “’Fruit,’ here, means ‘beneficial results,’ the good things that come from the Spirit’s indwelling. As the Holy Spirit works in our lives, our character changes. Where we had harbored selfishness, cruelty, rebelliousness and spite, we now possess love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Everything in the list reflects the character of God – and goodness is one that relates directly to morality.

“Goodness is virtue and holiness in action. It results in a life characterized by deeds motivated by righteousness and a desire to be a blessing. It’s a moral characteristic of a Spirit-filled person. The Greek word translated ‘goodness,’ agathosune, is defined as ‘uprightness of heart and life.’ Agathosune is goodness for the benefit of others, not goodness simply for the sake of being virtuous.

“Someone with agathosune will selflessly act on behalf of others. Confronting someone about a sin demonstrates goodness. So do giving to the poor, providing for one’s children, visiting the sick, volunteering to clean up after a storm, and praying for an enemy. Expressions of goodness are as varied as the Spirit is creative.

“Goodness is not a quality we can manufacture on our own. James 1:17 says, ‘Every good thing given and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights.’ This certainly includes a life characterized by goodness. In letting the Holy Spirit control us, we are blessed with the fruit of goodness. As others see our good works, they will praise our Father in heaven (Matthew 5:16).”

But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law. Gal. 5:22-23 NASB

Make it real: What is one thought-pattern or deed you can submit to the Holy Spirit’s guidance and exchange unhealthy for good?

S.D.G./S.G.D.