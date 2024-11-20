Roanoke Star 75th Anniversary Celebration To Be Held

In 1949, genes were photographed for the first time, China fell to communism and the Nationalists fled to Taiwan, NATO was established, East and West Germany were formed as separate countries, the U.S. Air Force’s Lucky Lady completed the first non-stop around-the-world flight…and a group of Roanoke City business leaders envisioned and oversaw the construction of “The Star” atop Mill Mountain.

An attraction that would first be lit on November 23rd of that year.

The original intent was for the Star to serve as a public relations device to boost Christmas shopping in Downtown Roanoke, as the post-war US economy was still lagging. However, as time went on, residents grew fond of the man-made star and it’s now Roanoke’s main icon and even led to the nickname, “The Star City of the South.”

Somewhat coincidently, The Roanoke Star Newspaper / Website that you are presently reading was also born roughly on this date – November 22nd – but we have “a few fewer” years under our belt – 17 and counting : ).

On Saturday, Nov. 23, there will be a multi-faceted 75th Anniversary Celebration for the Star.

8:30 a.m., Pedal to the Stars: A Bike Ride to the Mill Mountain Star 75th Anniversary Celebration. Join City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation for a bike ride from River’s Edge North to the Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Star! Riders will meet at the River’s Edge North Parking Lot at 8:30am and will roll out promptly at 8:45am. NOTE: This ride has an elevation change of ~850 feet so come prepared with plenty of water and a lot of energy!

10:00 a.m. 75th Anniversary Celebration at the Star. There will be welcoming remarks and a brief history of the Star from former Mayor Rev. Nelson Harris, star-themed crafts, and limited giveaways!

There will be welcoming remarks and a brief history of the Star from former Mayor Rev. Nelson Harris, star-themed crafts, and limited giveaways! Registration for the Mill Mountain hike that day has ended, and tickets are sold out.

For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page here.

–Scott Dreyer