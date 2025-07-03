Swing It to End It donates $40,000 to Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

Swing It to End It, a charitable organization based in Roanoke, has established a fund to support the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s work in aging-related education and research. The donation comes ahead of the nonprofit’s 11th annual golf tournament, which raises awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Annette Carter founded Swing it to End It to honor the memory of her late husband, James R. Carter Sr. Through its flagship tournament, the organization has generated tens of thousands of dollars to support research, education, and caregiving initiatives focused on dementia and other age-related conditions.

This latest gift will advance VTCSOM’s commitment to training the next generation of physicians with a focus on community health and real-world medical challenges — including the growing impact of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

“This generous donation enhances our efforts in aging-related education and research, directly benefiting our students and the broader community,” said Lee Learman, dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. “We’re honored to be recognized by Swing It to End It and proud to partner in their mission.”