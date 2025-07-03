Swing It to End It donates $40,000 to Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

Swing It to End It, a charitable organization based in Roanoke, has established a fund to support the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s work in aging-related education and research. The donation comes ahead of the nonprofit’s 11th annual golf tournament, which raises awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
Annette Carter founded Swing it to End It to honor the memory of her late husband, James R. Carter Sr. Through its flagship tournament, the organization has generated tens of thousands of dollars to support research, education, and caregiving initiatives focused on dementia and other age-related conditions.
This latest gift will advance VTCSOM’s commitment to training the next generation of physicians with a focus on community health and real-world medical challenges — including the growing impact of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
“This generous donation enhances our efforts in aging-related education and research, directly benefiting our students and the broader community,” said Lee Learman, dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. “We’re honored to be recognized by Swing It to End It and proud to partner in their mission.”
Teeing up for a cure
The 2025 Swing It to End It Golf Tournament, which marks the 11th annual event, is set for Sunday, Aug. 10th, at the Botetourt Golf & Swim Club in Troutville, Va. Teams, sponsors, and donors are encouraged to register in advance. All proceeds will benefit organizations working to end Alzheimer’s and support those affected by the disease.
Participants can sign up, sponsor a hole, or learn more at birdease.com/30401/sponsorships.
With an estimated 6.7 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s disease — a number expected to grow in coming decades — community-led efforts like Swing It to End It play an essential role in raising both awareness and funds. The foundation’s support also helps elevate the profile of medical education and research in Southwest Virginia, where VTCSOM is training physician thought leaders to tackle today’s most pressing health issues.
Annette Carter, President of Swing It to End It, LLC, lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s and has since made it her mission to assist in finding a cure for this devastating disease. “Having supported the Alzheimer’s Association for eight years at the national level, we decided in 2022 to redirect our efforts to promoting Alzheimer’s research and community support locally. We found the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine to be the perfect partner.”
By Josh Meyer