Carilion Clinic Unveils $100M Campaign for New Cancer Center

During the City of Roanoke’s annual Freedom Festival on July 3, Carilion Clinic announced the public phase of its Reaching Far, Caring Close campaign—an effort to raise $100 million to support the construction of the new Carilion Taubman Cancer Center.

The announcement came just before the evening’s fireworks, signaling a bold and hopeful milestone for cancer care in Southwest Virginia. Having quietly raised $96 million over the past six years, Carilion is now asking for the public’s help to close the final $4 million gap.

“This beautiful, state-of-the-art cancer center won’t be just a point on the map – it will be a beacon of hope and healing. A destination for world-class cancer care, serving not only Virginia but the entire region,” said Lindsay Collins, vice president of Oncology Services at Carilion.

The Carilion Taubman Cancer Center will dramatically expand access to cancer care for the region, growing cancer care space from 40,000 to 250,000 square feet, doubling patient capacity, and introducing advanced treatments and clinical trials previously unavailable in the area. It will include comprehensive services for adult and pediatric patients, multidisciplinary care teams, and support services tailored to the needs of patients and their families.

“This cancer center represents a transformative step forward for cancer care in the region. By bringing together expert cancer specialists and patient support services under one roof, we’re creating a more convenient, sophisticated and patient-centered model of care, where collaboration ultimately leads to new opportunities for clinical trials and care innovations, better outcomes and more hope,” said Dr. Tony Seupaul, Chief Physician Executive at Carilion. “This fundraising campaign is our opportunity to make that vision a reality to benefit patients and their families for generations to come.”

To learn more or make a gift, visit CarilionFoundation.org/givetocancer.