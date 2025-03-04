back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeBusiness
Business

Façade Grant Opportunity for Williamson Road Business Property Owners This Spring

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

March 4, 2025

0

As part of the Envision Williamson Road initiative, the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association (GWRABA) is now accepting applications for a one-time grant to enhance business properties along Williamson Road, between Orange Avenue and Hershberger Road. Funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, this opportunity supports facade improvements, including exterior painting, public art, and select landscaping projects aimed at revitalizing the corridor.

Eligible business property owners can apply through a simple two-page application. The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 17, 2025, with projects beginning shortly after selections are made on March 19, 2025. All improvements must be completed by May 31, 2025.

For more details or to apply, contact Valerie Brown at 540-362-3293 or [email protected], or visit the GWRABA office at 5301 Williamson Road, Suite B, Roanoke, VA 24012.

Previous article
Virginia Museum of Transportation Opens New Maritime Gallery

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Virginia Museum of Transportation Opens New Maritime Gallery

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Roanoke, Virginia - The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc....

Legendary Country Singer, Randy Travis brings his “More Life” Tour to Berglund Center on October 25th

Arts / Events Etc. 0
(Roanoke, Virginia) Randy Travis: More Life Tour makes a...

BOB BROWN: The Miracle of Life Even with Our Vulnerabilities

Columnists 0
John Milton (1608-1674), considered the greatest poet of his...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.