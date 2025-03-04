Façade Grant Opportunity for Williamson Road Business Property Owners This Spring

As part of the Envision Williamson Road initiative, the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association (GWRABA) is now accepting applications for a one-time grant to enhance business properties along Williamson Road, between Orange Avenue and Hershberger Road. Funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, this opportunity supports facade improvements, including exterior painting, public art, and select landscaping projects aimed at revitalizing the corridor.
Eligible business property owners can apply through a simple two-page application. The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 17, 2025, with projects beginning shortly after selections are made on March 19, 2025. All improvements must be completed by May 31, 2025.
For more details or to apply, contact Valerie Brown at 540-362-3293 or [email protected], or visit the GWRABA office at 5301 Williamson Road, Suite B, Roanoke, VA 24012.