Virginia Museum of Transportation Opens New Maritime Gallery

The Roanoke Star
March 4, 2025

Roanoke, Virginia – The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc. will unveil its new Maritime Gallery on March 13, 2025.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 2pm at the museum with partners from the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. This event is open to the public. There will be free admission starting at 1:30 pm to allow people to attend the ceremony.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation has been undergoing building upgrades for many months now. Their most recent remodeling efforts have been focused on the Maritime Gallery on the newly renovated second floor, reinterpreted Circus Exhibit, new elevator installation and remodeled bathroom facilities. They continue to enhance our educational programs offered to students of all ages, preschool to senior citizens.

They receive thousands of students from schools throughout the region to explore their exhibits and participate customized learning programs.

For more information regarding exhibits and updates please visit the Virginia Museum of Transportation’s website at www.vmt.org

Legendary Country Singer, Randy Travis brings his "More Life" Tour to Berglund Center on October 25th

