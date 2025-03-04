Legendary Country Singer, Randy Travis brings his “More Life” Tour to Berglund Center on October 25th

(Roanoke, Virginia) Randy Travis: More Life Tour makes a stop in Roanoke at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Saturday, October 25 2025 @ 7:30 PM!

The Randy Travis: More Life Tour features the legendary country singer and his co-star in The Price, James Dupré. The Country Music Hall of Fame member’s long-time touring band, consisting of Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lance Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyke and Herb Shucher along with longtime tour manager Jeff Davis will rejoin “Hoss,” as they affectionately call Travis, on the road for the first time since right before his stroke in 2013.

The show will consist of Dupré and the band performing all 16 of his iconic number ones including “On The Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” Randy Travis will make a special appearance and very much be a part of the show. A limited number of VIP tickets are available that include a premium seat in the first two rows, a show specific autographed 11×17 poster, and a meet and greet with the country icon, himself.

“We are incredibly excited to be back on the road and give Randy’s fans a chance to hear his music live again, and who better to sing his many hits than James Dupré?” said Mary and Randy Travis. Travis recently released Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life which has outpaced projections and has been featured on TODAY, the 700 Club, People Magazine, Billboard and more. The book is available at most online retailers as well as Barnes and Noble, Cracker Barrel, Books-a-Million and more. Always wanting to please his fans, the long-time Grand Ole Opry star also dropped two never-before heard singles this summer, “One in a Row” and “Lead Me Home.”

For more information about the More Life Tour, the Forever and Ever, Amen memoir and everything Randy Travis, please visit www.RandyTravis.com.

Tickets for the show scheduled on October 25th go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 28th at 10:00 AM! They will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com , by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details: