ROBERT L. MARONIC: Does Putin Consider Ukraine Russian Territory? If So, U.S. Negotiations Are In Trouble

President Putin, aka Vladimir the Terrible, is a second-world money-mongering autocrat, who commands the largest stockpile of nuclear warheads (5,449) in the world. Like his ally Islamic-fascist Iran, oil is the bloodline of his economy. Unfortunately, he ominously stated on June 20 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that the “‘whole of Ukraine is ours,'” and “considered Russians and Ukrainians to be one people.”

Predictably, Ukraine replied with a scornful ridicule at Putin’s imperial expansionist ambition since Kyiv has been an independent nation since August 24, 1991. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha replied, “‘[the] Russian soldier’s foot brings only death, destruction, and devastation.’” He accused Putin of total indifference toward his own soldiers, calling him “a mass murderer of his own people.’”

I agree.

What he was referring to was Putin‘s inhumane military policy of suicidal Russian human-wave infantry attacks or “meat assaults” as the Ukrainians call them on the eastern front, which are sadly reminiscent of World War I trench warfare suicide assaults resulting in certain death.

Unfortunately, Putin’s comments about conquering all of Ukraine have received little U.S. media attention. They also have received even less social media attention according to my three pages of Google searches of “all Ukraine is Russia, Putin speech,” which gave me meager results on July 7. Subsequent searches on July 13 using the same phrase gave me almost identical results.

It strongly appears that Putin with the indirect help of his Communist Chinese ally desires to conquer all of Ukraine if not most of it fighting with deadly destruction. This is not good for a negotiated peaceful end of the war.

Russia unleashed its largest missile and drone attack on Kyiv since the war in Ukraine began on July 4 followed by its devastating attack on July 8. In June alone Putin “launched 5,438 drones at Ukraine, a new monthly record” according to The Associated Press.

In 2024 President Trump promised “in an interview on former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan’s podcast [last] August, “I will have that warsettled when I’m president-elect, meaning before I get to office on January 20.” The president unbelievably stated fifty-three times in 2023 and 2024 in all seriousness that he would end the war in one day or less before his inauguration.

Well, his prediction never came to fruition.

With much hubris, Trump has telephoned Putin at least six times in “publicly disclosed” conversations since Inauguration Day on January 20 about ending the war. Some of these conversations have lasted for over an hour with no progress.

It appears that Trump’s interactions with Putin since January can be succinctly summarized when the president stated on July 8, “‘We get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin if you want to know the truth,” he stated, “during a Cabinet meeting.” “‘He’s very nice to us all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.’”

Hours later after Trump’s comments Putin retaliated, and “fired 728 Shahed and decoy drones along with 13 cruise and ballistic missiles, more than 200 above the previous record fired on Friday, July Fourth.”

It is abundantly clear that Putin has been making a fool out of Trump for the past six months. Unfortunately, the president has been sadly mistaken in underestimating Putin‘s resolve to win his war against Ukraine and make it dependent upon Russia like Belarus.

My big question is how many times does Trump have to telephone Putin asking him to conduct peace negotiations before he realizes that Putin has no interest whatsoever in negotiations?

Hopefully, Trump has finally stopped being naive about Putin and now is willing to give more deadly defensive weapons via our NATO allies on July 8 after a U.S. pause on July 1. As Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) wisely stated, “’ I think he [Putin] thinks we’re afraid of him,’”….”’ He has jacked around President Trump at every turn. He has disrespected our president.’”

Sooner or later, third-world or poor Russians living outside of wealthy St. Petersburg and Moscow, for whom the Ukraine war is not background music, are going to get wise that they are being used as cannon fodder in the Kremlin-ordered World War I era suicide infantry attacks despite having been promised “monthly earnings of around 200,000 rubles ($2,166) [on July 30, 2024]— about 2.4 times higher than the average salary in Russia.”

Putin knows that he cannot politically afford to draft the young men from affluent Saint Petersburg and Moscow even with lucrative sign-up bonuses resulting in high casualties without risking a civil uprising ending his rule, and thus being deposed like Qaddafi in 2011 or exiled to either Belarus or China.

The only solution is for Trump to sanction Putin’s shadow fleet of oil tankers, which generates most of Russia’s present revenue, bankrupt Moscow, and increase NATO’s state-of-the-art defensive weaponry to Ukraine in order to defeat the tyrannical Putin and negotiate a peace settlement.

Thankfully, it strongly appears that Trump is going to sign Congressional legislation on July 14 or perhaps later in the week that would impose a “500% tariff on goods imported from countries that continue to buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports. It would have an enormous impact on economic behemoths China and India, which account for roughly 70% of Russia’s energy trade.”

If Russia is allowed to defeat and annex all or most of Ukraine, this will certainly give a green light for Communist China to invade democratic pro-Western Taiwan, which produces the most semiconductors in the world, thus also allowing China to gain a strategic naval foothold in the western Pacific.

Russia cannot be allowed to conquer Ukraine. It is simply not that complicated, and I do not need to be a Pentagon or CIA Russian analyst to foresee this serious potential problem.

Robert L. Maronic