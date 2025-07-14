Youth Talent Showcase: TAP’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Shine in Roanoke

Total Action for Progress (TAP), This Valley Works (TVW) Tomorrow’s Leaders program invites the Roanoke community to experience the brilliance, resilience, and rising talent of local youth at Talent in the Star, the culminating event of its 2025 summer program. The showcase takes place on Thursday, August 1, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the Jefferson Center. Doors open at 5:30 PM, and admission is free.

Centered around the theme “Shine Through the Pressure,” this year’s event highlights the strength, creativity, and determination of young people who, like diamonds formed under pressure, are ready to take the stage and shine. Produced by the students of the Tomorrow’s Leaders program, the event features a dynamic evening of singing, dancing, spoken word, music and more — all created and performed by middle and high school students from across the Roanoke MSA.

“This showcase is about more than performance — it’s about purpose,” said Tomorrow’s Leaders Program Manager, Tommy Page. “Our youth have poured their energy and heart into this program all summer. Now, they get to share their voices, stories, and talents with their community.”

Community support is key. Parents, families, and neighbors are encouraged to attend and cheer on the youth — many of whom will be performing for the very first time. Your presence can help affirm their hard work, creativity, and courage.

“Talent in the Star is about more than applause,” says Johmia Taylor, last year’s runner-up. “It’s about affirmation. It’s about giving our youth a platform to shine, even when the world puts them under pressure. We’re here to celebrate their glow.”

The evening will conclude with cash prizes and the crowning of the event’s King or Queen of the Mountain — a title awarded to standout performers who exemplify talent, growth, and stage presence.

For more information on TAP’s programs or how to support families in our region, visit www.tapintohope.org or contact Stacy Simms at 540.283.4890 or [email protected].