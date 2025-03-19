Virginia Tech researchers publish revolutionary blueprint to fuse wireless technologies and AI

There’s a major difference between humans and current artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities: common sense. According to a new visionary paper by Walid Saad, professor in the College of Engineering and the Next-G Wireless Lead at the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, a true revolution in wireless technologies is only possible through endowing the system with the next generation of AI that can think, imagine, and plan akin to humans.

Published in the Proceedings of the IEEE Journal’s Special Issue on the Road to 6G with Ph.D. student Omar Hashash and postdoctoral associate Christo Thomas, the paper’s findings suggest:

The missing link in the wireless revolution is next-generation AI.

The missing link in the next generation of AI is wireless technologies.

The solution is to bring AI closer to human intelligence through common sense.

“We’re looking at least 10 or 15 years down the line before we have a wireless network with artificial general intelligence [AGI] that can think, plan, and imagine,” said Saad, who is a professor in the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. “We have a blueprint and concrete road map. The entire vision might not be immediately deployable, but pieces of it can be implemented now. We’re trying to position this paper in a way to tell the community that there is a path to something really revolutionary — step by step we can work toward a living, thinking wireless network.”