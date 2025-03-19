Veterinary college’s Compassionate Care Fund helps save a puppy — and more

When Maybelline arrived at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital on a Saturday in February, she didn’t look like much — a tiny 6-month-old mixed breed puppy, white with black spots, fighting for her life.

She had parvovirus, commonly known as parvo. And it was bad.

“Imagine the worst flu you’ve ever had in your life — that’s parvo,” said Bobbi Conner, clinical associate professor of emergency and critical care at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. “It’s a virus that attacks rapidly dividing cells, particularly in the gut and bone marrow. The patients suffer from severe vomiting and diarrhea while simultaneously losing their ability to fight off infections.”

“She looked like a typical parvo puppy — pretty dumpy with a really high heart rate,” said Kristina Lofrumento, the veterinary intern who admitted her. “We started fluid therapy right away, but we knew we had a fight ahead.”

For five critical days, the veterinary team worked tirelessly. They inserted feeding tubes, administered IV fluids, monitored vital signs — and hoped.

Something about this puppy touched them all.

“When I first saw her Monday, she just looked miserable — that classic parvo patient look,” Conner said. “But she had one of those faces that just gets to you. We all wanted her to pull through.”

By Wednesday, a glimmer of hope emerged. Maybelline showed subtle signs of improvement. But then came the hard reality: The shelter faced an impossible choice.

The money spent on one critically ill puppy could potentially save multiple other animals in need. Both the shelter and veterinary teams grappled with this reality while consulting on the best path forward.

“These economic euthanasias — when we could save them if we just had the funding — they’re some of the hardest cases we face,” Conner said. “We’d already invested five days of intensive care. The shelter had been incredible partners throughout, but they also have to think about all the other animals in their care. To stop just when she was starting to improve … we needed to find another solution.”

That solution came through the hospital’s Compassionate Care Fund. Created to help provide access to critical care for pets and their owners who might otherwise have no options, the fund stepped in to cover Maybelline’s continued care.

“She was like the definition of compassionate care because she had nobody,” said Mariah Sands, a third-year veterinary student who coordinated with the shelter throughout Maybelline’s stay. “The shelter and veterinary teams are her voice. We’re the people that fight for her.”

For the shelter team at the Animal Care and Adoption Center (ACAC), Maybelline’s case represented the difficult decisions they face daily.