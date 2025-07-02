Four things to remember as you celebrate the Fourth of July

From fireworks to food preparation, Virginia Tech experts offer practical advice for enjoying this week’s holiday.

Keep food cool and allergy-safe

With temperatures soaring, food can quickly become a safety hazard. “Dishes become dangerous faster when the temperature is over 90 degrees Fahrenheit,” said food safety expert Melissa Wright, director of the Food Producer Technical Assistance Network. She also advises caution with allergens when cooking for guests, as common ingredients like nuts or dairy can cause serious reactions

Hydrate early and often

“Fireworks aren’t as fun during a heatstroke,” said Kristen Chang, assistant director of the Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise’s nutrition and dietetics master’s degree program. Staying hydrated means drinking water throughout the day, not just when you feel thirsty, especially when celebrating outdoors in extreme heat.

Protect pets from fireworks stress

Loud fireworks can be terrifying for pets. Lisa Gunter and Erica Feuerbacher from the School of Animal Sciences in Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and veterinarians with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine suggest creating a calm, safe space for your pet, using comforting distractions like treats or toys, and avoiding leaving them outside unsupervised during fireworks.

Designate a fireworks safety person

Fireworks are responsible for nearly 10,000 emergency room visits each year, and injury prevention expert Stefan Duma, says it’s important to understand the danger. He recommends designating a “fireworks driver,” a responsible, sober adult who handles all fireworks for the group. Duma is a University Distinguished Professor and the Harry C. Wyatt Professor of Engineering in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics. He is also the director of the Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Sciences and the founder of the Helmet Lab.