VA Tech expert recommends a ‘designated driver’ for fireworks safety

It just wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without fireworks. But as dazzling as they are, they also pose serious risks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 10,000 people go to the emergency room each year with fireworks-related injuries.
“Fireworks are dangerous,” said Virginia Tech injury prevention expert Stefan Duma. “They look simple, they look easy, but there is a high risk, especially around July 4.”
He offered some tips for setting off fireworks safely this Independence Day.
- Have a designated driver for fireworks.“The way you might have a designated driver at the bar, have a designated fireworks person. Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix, and that’s where most of the problems come from.”
- Keep an eye on the kids. “Most parents won’t let their kids light the candles on their birthday cake. Yet around July 4, we hand them a bag of fireworks and let them go play with those.”
- Obey state laws. “Virginia has very restrictive firework rules. You have to be 18 to buy fireworks, and there are no projectile fireworks for sale. That really reduces the number of eye injuries that we see in Virginia. Other states that allow projectile bottle rockets have much higher rates of injuries.”
- Avoid aerial projectiles. “In Virginia, where projectile fireworks are outlawed, we have fountain fireworks. You can still get burned using them, but you don’t have the risk of eye injuries. In other states, you can buy what are called mortar rounds that you load into tubes. They explode in the sky, and they’re very pretty, but there are a lot of risks with these, including losing your fingers.”