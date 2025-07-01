VA Tech expert recommends a ‘designated driver’ for fireworks safety

It just wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without fireworks. But as dazzling as they are, they also pose serious risks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 10,000 people go to the emergency room each year with fireworks-related injuries.

“Fireworks are dangerous,” said Virginia Tech injury prevention expert Stefan Duma. “They look simple, they look easy, but there is a high risk, especially around July 4.”

He offered some tips for setting off fireworks safely this Independence Day.