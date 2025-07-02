Road Closure Impacting Traffic Near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Carilion officials are reminding the public of a road closure impacting traffic patterns near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital ahead of the City of Roanoke’s Freedom Festival on July 3.

Last week, a portion of Belleview Avenue next to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s West Pavilion (the brick tower nearest the river) closed due to construction:

Hamilton Terrace and Belleview Avenue are closed to through traffic.

To bypass, drivers can take the detour from Walnut Avenue to Jefferson Street.

For Hospital Traffic:

See a facility map here. Please follow wayfinding signage as posted:

All parking garages remain open.

From Walnut Avenue, turn onto Hamilton Terrace to access the Terrace View Parking Garage (far left on the map).

From Walnut Avenue, turn onto Belleview Avenue to access the hospital’s North Entrance (far left on the map).

Teams are increasing shuttle service to the garages, and Carilion Security and Guest Services teams are on-site and available to assist with any questions or needs.

Construction Background:

Carilion teams identified signs of wear on the pavilion facade typical of brickwork of this age and are taking action to remove and replace it. The street is closed out of an abundance of caution as the construction plans and timeline are being finalized. Any disruption to services are not anticipated, and project updates will be provided as details become available.

The team at the hospital understand that any disruption can be a challenge and are deeply grateful for everyone’s patience and flexibility as they take steps to update their facility. If visiting the hospital, please allow extra time to navigate traffic changes.

Any updates will be shared on social media and CarilionClinic.org/news.