back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Attorney General Miyares Secures Landmark $750,000 Verdict Against Landlord for Racial Discrimination

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

March 21, 2025

0
VA Attorney General Jason Miyares.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights won a historic $750,000 jury verdict against a Penhook, Virginia landlord who engaged in racial discrimination, evicting two families from her lakefront rental property after learning one of the family members was black. This landmark finding marks the largest fair housing jury verdict obtained by the Office of the Attorney General to date.

“Housing discrimination—and discrimination of any kind—will not be tolerated in Virginia,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “We are pleased by the jury’s verdict, and I’m immensely proud of my Civil Rights Unit. The people of Franklin County have spoken: Smith Mountain Lake is for everyone.”

The defendant, Regina Turner, owner of Lazy Cove Campground on Smith Mountain Lake, had rented lots to families for decades. A couple had their camper on one of Turner’s lots and encouraged their friends—an interracial married couple with a young son—to lease a neighboring spot. The wife, who is white, successfully negotiated a lease with Turner. However, upon learning that the husband was black, Turner immediately took steps to evict both families, openly stating that she would not have rented to them had she known.

Both families courageously testified to the harm Turner’s conduct inflicted upon them. The jury took less than two hours to deliberate, ultimately awarding $100,000 to each couple for their losses, as well as the humiliation and emotional toll they endured. The jury awarded an additional $550,000 in punitive damages to punish Turner’s egregious actions and serve as a deterrent against future discrimination. Turner is now legally required to pay this judgment to the affected families.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Todd M. Shockley prosecuted this case with support from Assistant Attorneys General Joel B. Taubman, Brittany Sadler Berky, and Senior Assistant Attorney General and Civil Rights Unit Section Chief Christine Lambrou Johnson.

Previous article
DRPT Launches Commuter App to Improve Travel for Virginia Workers

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

DRPT Launches Commuter App to Improve Travel for Virginia Workers

News 0
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)...

SCOT BELLAVIA: An Exhortation to X Out

Columnists 0
Friend, listen to my words. YouTube is a root...

Research into alcohol use disorder: Imagining future events changes brain to improve healthy decision-making

News 0
Learning to think more about specific events in your...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.