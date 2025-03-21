Attorney General Miyares Secures Landmark $750,000 Verdict Against Landlord for Racial Discrimination

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office of Civil Rights won a historic $750,000 jury verdict against a Penhook, Virginia landlord who engaged in racial discrimination, evicting two families from her lakefront rental property after learning one of the family members was black. This landmark finding marks the largest fair housing jury verdict obtained by the Office of the Attorney General to date.

“Housing discrimination—and discrimination of any kind—will not be tolerated in Virginia,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “We are pleased by the jury’s verdict, and I’m immensely proud of my Civil Rights Unit. The people of Franklin County have spoken: Smith Mountain Lake is for everyone.”

The defendant, Regina Turner, owner of Lazy Cove Campground on Smith Mountain Lake, had rented lots to families for decades. A couple had their camper on one of Turner’s lots and encouraged their friends—an interracial married couple with a young son—to lease a neighboring spot. The wife, who is white, successfully negotiated a lease with Turner. However, upon learning that the husband was black, Turner immediately took steps to evict both families, openly stating that she would not have rented to them had she known.

Both families courageously testified to the harm Turner’s conduct inflicted upon them. The jury took less than two hours to deliberate, ultimately awarding $100,000 to each couple for their losses, as well as the humiliation and emotional toll they endured. The jury awarded an additional $550,000 in punitive damages to punish Turner’s egregious actions and serve as a deterrent against future discrimination. Turner is now legally required to pay this judgment to the affected families.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Todd M. Shockley prosecuted this case with support from Assistant Attorneys General Joel B. Taubman, Brittany Sadler Berky, and Senior Assistant Attorney General and Civil Rights Unit Section Chief Christine Lambrou Johnson.