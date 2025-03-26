Youngkin Announces Munters Expansion in Botetourt, Creating 270 Jobs

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Munters Corporation will invest $29.95 million to build a 200,000-square-foot expansion to its HVAC manufacturing facility in Botetourt County. The project will create 270 new jobs.

“Munters’ decision to grow and invest in the Commonwealth reflects the strength of Virginia’s business environment,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With 270 new jobs coming to Botetourt County, we’re strengthening the region’s economy and affirming that Virginia is open for business and ready to lead in global innovation. This investment also underscores the Commonwealth’s strategic role in supporting advanced industries like data center technology.”

“Munters’ expansion exemplifies what strong partnerships can achieve,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This project reflects the power of collaboration between state and local partners, economic development organizations and a forward-thinking company committed to innovation. I want to thank Botetourt County, the Roanoke Regional Partnership and the Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board for their work to bring this investment and 270 new jobs to fruition in the Roanoke Region.”

Munters, a global company with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, manufactures climate control solutions for mission-critical processes. The new manufacturing facility will be built on a lot at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield, adjacent to its current facility located at 158 Shooting Star Way in Daleville in southern Botetourt County.

“Munters has experienced strong growth in its data center business over the past five years, with new facilities in Daleville and Cork, as well as acquisitions in Italy and Thailand,” said President of Data Center Technologies and Group Vice President of Munters AB Stefan Aspman. “To meet the expanding U.S. market, we are enlarging our Virginia facility, creating a Data Center Technologies production campus. Together with our Texas facility, this will provide nearly 700,000 square feet of space dedicated to innovative, energy-efficient data center cooling systems.”

The company’s cutting-edge climate control systems are used in a wide range of industries, from battery and pharmaceutical to data center cooling and food production like livestock farming and greenhouses. Munters’ systems limit the use of energy and water in an effort to be as energy efficient as possible.

Munters, originally DesChamps Technologies, opened its Buena Vista operation in 1990. In 2022 the company moved to a larger facility in the town of Daleville in southern Botetourt County. The company now sees the need to increase its capacity again to keep up with the rapidly growing data center market, so the adjacent 30 acres and 200,000-square-foot facility being built across the street will help the company to seamlessly expand operations and meet customer demand. Once complete, this facility will continue to manufacture HVAC systems for the data center industry as well as allow for expanded production of Munters’ recently acquired Geoclima high-efficiency chiller line for U.S. data center customers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Botetourt County, Roanoke Regional Partnership and Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board on the project.

“I am thrilled to celebrate this exciting new chapter for Munters right here in Botetourt County,” said Botetourt County Board of Supervisors Chair Amy White. “In 2022 we celebrated the company’s grand opening in Greenfield, and this expansion is a testament to our community’s commitment to innovation, economic growth and creating new job opportunities. This rapid expansion also is a testament to the quality of our business partners. We proudly support businesses that invest in our region and contribute to our thriving local economy.”

“Munters’ continued growth in the Roanoke region of Virginia is an economic bellwether,” said Roanoke Regional Partnership Executive Director John Hull. “An expansion less than three years after establishing its operations in the region is a signal that business is good and that Botetourt County and the Roanoke Region have supported a new corporate family member.”

Governor Youngkin approved a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Botetourt County with the project. Munters also received a $500,000 Virginia Investment Performance grant. The VIP grant program encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies, resulting in added capacity, modernization, increased productivity, or the creation, development and utilization of advanced technology. The program is for manufacturers or research and development services supporting manufacturing.

“Munters’ decision to expand its presence in Botetourt County is a powerful endorsement of the region’s workforce, infrastructure and business climate,” said Senator Chris Head. “As an advocate for the growth of our local economy, I am proud to see this kind of investment and innovation take root right here in the heart of the 3rd Senate District. This expansion will bring more good-paying jobs to our community, and I look forward to seeing Munters continue to thrive in the years to come.”

“The expansion of Munters highlights the strength of our local economy and the business-friendly environment we’ve worked to create in Virginia,” said Delegate Terry Austin. “This development will create 270 new jobs in Botetourt County and underscores the importance of pad-ready sites in driving economic growth. With the infrastructure in place, businesses can quickly establish themselves and contribute to our community’s success. I look forward to seeing the continued positive impact of this expansion in Daleville.”

Additionally, this Munters project is eligible to receive a grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Economic Development Access program, which assists localities in providing adequate road access.

VEDP will support Munters’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.