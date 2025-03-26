VTCSOM Student Uses Immune System to Target Pediatric Cancer

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Medical Student Research Symposium is an annual event that highlights the research students conduct over their four years at the medical school. The event is free and open to the public and will be held from noon-5 p.m. March 28 in Roanoke. This article focuses on one of the 2025 Letter of Distinction recipients.

Student: Monica Gerber

Research project: Characterizing the Expansion of Tumor-Associated Antigen T-cells for Next Generation T Cell Immunotherapy Targeting Pediatric Solid Tumors

Hometown: Dunkirk, Maryland

Undergraduate: Georgetown University

What inspired you to pursue a career in medicine and what drew you to the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM)?

I was drawn to a career in medicine after seeing people around me become hindered by health problems that affected their quality of life. I was drawn to VTCSOM due to its small class size and emphasis on research. I knew from the start I wanted to stay involved in research throughout my career and VTCSOM was the perfect fit.

Can you provide a brief overview of your project and its key findings?

My project involves utilizing a pediatric patient’s immune system to target their cancer. We isolate their cancer fighting cells, arm them with more tools to fight the cancer, and give them back to the patient as their treatment.

We have found that this type of therapy is promising and could be the next generation of cancer treatment!

What motivated you to choose this research topic? Was there a personal or academic influence behind it?

From the start of my academic career, I had always been fascinated by the science behind cancer and its biology. I enjoy learning something new with each different project and type of cancer. It is a growing and constantly changing field.

How do you see your research contributing to the field of medicine or patient care in the future?

Even though my work was pre-clinical, I hope that the research I have done will contribute to novel treatments for cancer patients that have exhausted all their other treatment options.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced during your research, and how did you overcome them?

Research is unpredictable and changes often. That makes it difficult to keep up with, but it’s OK to be confused and learn. That’s the thought process I used to work through it.

Did your research experience shape your career aspirations? What field of medicine are you planning to specialize in?

Yes, I hope to keep research involved in some way or another in fields such as pediatric hematology/oncology. I plan on specializing in a pediatric subspecialty.

Looking ahead, do you plan to continue research in your medical career? If so, what areas are you interested in exploring further?

Yes, I hope to continue and explore other areas of immunology and cancer treatment.

Beyond research, what has been the most rewarding part of your experience at medical school?

I think the most rewarding part of my time at VTCSOM was the support I received from the faculty and physicians. I felt supported and ready to learn from day one of medical school.

What advice would you give to future medical students who are interested in research?

Go for it. Don’t be afraid to go after something you’re interested in even if it doesn’t turn out to be what you thought it would be, it could be even better. Try your best and follow the path that is laid out for you.

By Josh Meyer