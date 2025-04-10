Virginia Alliance Expands Semiconductor Training for Students

When the Virginia Alliance for Semiconductor Technology (VAST) was established in 2023, Masoud Agah was excited about the opportunity to leverage collective strengths from Virginia universities and mobilize partners throughout the state to advance semiconductor technologies.

Less than two years later, Agah finds both the progress made and the road ahead just as thrilling.

“I am extremely pleased that we have made significant progress to reskill and upskill adult learners in different aspects of the semiconductor industry and provide internship opportunities that create a pathway to employment,” said Agah, the Virginia Microelectronics Consortium Professor of Engineering at Virginia Tech who is also the executive director of the alliance. “In the coming years, we will continue to expand the program and work toward fulfilling Virginia’s semiconductor workforce needs.”

A collaborative network of semiconductor, microelectronics, nanotechnology industries and Virginia colleges and universities, VAST provides access to state-of-the-art research facilities and training programs to bolster workforce access in addition to advocating the growth of semiconductors.

The alliance’s six academic affiliates share more than 35,000 square feet of semiconductor fabrication facilities and 30,000 square feet of material metrology and packaging facilities. These spaces are currently in use by more than 150 research faculty and 600 highly skilled university students throughout Virginia while also being utilized expedite workforce development

VAST’s Fast Track to Semiconductor Careers certificate training program graduated 14 in its first cohort with partner universities Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Virginia, and Old Dominion University providing the instruction. The second cohort began in February and includes Virginia Tech and the 10-week certificate training program track has two technical areas, fabrication and packaging.

Registration for the third cohort is open now and starts May 26.

The certificate curriculum provides students with 40 hours of hands-on lab training and instruction along with online lectures introducing the field of semiconductors. As a part of the program, students use several high-end systems in clean room facilities that are similar to the systems in semiconductor companies’ research and development labs.

“The VAST Semiconductor chip fabrication and nano characterization certificate program provided me with the incredible opportunity to expand my portfolio as a computer engineering student and explore the world of physical electronics,” said Seth Huthmaker, a fifth-year student at Old Dominion University and member of the first cohort. “The lecture was easy enough for a newcomer to digest while diving a bit deeper for those who are more experienced. Working in the lab allowed me to get hands-on experience with the same equipment used in industry.”

Huthmaker, along with other students in the cohort, had the opportunity to engage with experts from the semiconductor industry during an industry panel session hosted by VAST this past fall. Panelists included industry members from SEMI Foundation, Micron Technology, and Northrop Grumman who provided valuable insights into the expansive semiconductor ecosystem and shared actionable steps for students interested in entering the field. Additionally, Micron provided a tour of their Manassas facility, allowing students to observe the operations of a large-scale semiconductor fabrication plant.

“The hands-on aspect of the program provides students with a springboard to join different semiconductor companies such as Micron, Intel, etc. not only in engineering roles, but also as technicians supporting the increase in the demands for skilled and trained semiconductor workers,” said Makhes Behera, VAST semiconductor process engineer who trains students at Norfolk State University and Old Dominion University. “This curriculum provides the right opportunity for the students.”

Existing faculty at participating Virginia universities who deliver online lectures as part of the program’s curriculum are incentivized based on a model where faculty time and expertise can be shared across universities.

Akib Jabed, one of the five VAST semiconductor process/packaging engineers who taught semiconductor curriculum at Virginia Commonwealth University over the last semester, said he joined the program to leverage his expertise in micro/nano fabrication and advanced semiconductor technologies to inspire and educate future engineers.

“The students gain a strong foundation in cutting-edge semiconductor processes and tools and through working with industry-relevant systems and workflows. In the program, they develop practical skills like process optimization and technical documentation, essential for thriving in semiconductor careers,” said Jabed, who worked previously in industry. “It’s rewarding to witness students’ enthusiasm and growth as they prepare to tackle industry challenges.”

Other notable VAST milestones include: