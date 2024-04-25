back to top
Roanoke Co., Botetourt, Vinton Host Forums To Discuss High-Crash Locations

Roanoke County, Botetourt County and the Town of Vinton are collaborating on a  Comprehensive Safety Action Plan through the Federal Highway Administration’s Safe Streets and Roads  For All (SS4A) program with the goal of preventing deaths and serious injuries for all roadway users,  including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, commercial vehicle operators, transit riders and  micromobility users. 

Roanoke County, Botetourt County and the Town of Vinton are hosting community meetings to receive comments on high crash areas identified in each jurisdiction. All meetings will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. as open house-style meetings.

  • Monday, April 29, 2024: Roanoke County (South) at the Brambleton Center Gymnasium,  3738 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018 
  • Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Town of Vinton at the Vinton War Memorial, 814 Washington  Avenue, Vinton, VA 24179 
  • Thursday, May 2, 2024: Roanoke County (North) at the Hollins Library, 6624 Peters Creek  Road, Roanoke, VA 24019 
  • Monday, May 6, 2024: Botetourt County (North) at the Eagle Rock Elementary School  Cafeteria, 145 Eagles Nest Drive, Eagle Rock, VA 24085 

Tuesday, May 7, 2024: Botetourt County (South) at the County Administration Center at  Greenfield, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville, VA 24083

Additional information, including crash data and surveys open through May 21, 2024, are available on  each jurisdiction’s Safe Streets and Roads For All webpages: 

Roanoke County Project Webpage: www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/SS4A 

Town of Vinton Project Webpage: www.VintonVA.gov/528/Transportation 

Botetourt County Project Webpage: www.BotetourtVA.gov/SafeStreets 

A second round of community meetings will be held later this year that will focus on proposed projects  in each locality to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roadways. 

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

