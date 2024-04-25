Roanoke Co., Botetourt, Vinton Host Forums To Discuss High-Crash Locations

Roanoke County, Botetourt County and the Town of Vinton are collaborating on a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan through the Federal Highway Administration’s Safe Streets and Roads For All (SS4A) program with the goal of preventing deaths and serious injuries for all roadway users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, commercial vehicle operators, transit riders and micromobility users.

Roanoke County, Botetourt County and the Town of Vinton are hosting community meetings to receive comments on high crash areas identified in each jurisdiction. All meetings will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. as open house-style meetings.

Monday, April 29, 2024: Roanoke County (South) at the Brambleton Center Gymnasium, 3738 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018

Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Town of Vinton at the Vinton War Memorial, 814 Washington Avenue, Vinton, VA 24179

Thursday, May 2, 2024: Roanoke County (North) at the Hollins Library, 6624 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019

Monday, May 6, 2024: Botetourt County (North) at the Eagle Rock Elementary School Cafeteria, 145 Eagles Nest Drive, Eagle Rock, VA 24085

• Tuesday, May 7, 2024: Botetourt County (South) at the County Administration Center at Greenfield, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville, VA 24083

Additional information, including crash data and surveys open through May 21, 2024, are available on each jurisdiction’s Safe Streets and Roads For All webpages:

Roanoke County Project Webpage: www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/SS4A

Town of Vinton Project Webpage: www.VintonVA.gov/528/Transportation

Botetourt County Project Webpage: www.BotetourtVA.gov/SafeStreets

A second round of community meetings will be held later this year that will focus on proposed projects in each locality to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roadways.