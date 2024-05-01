SERWAN ZANGANA: FISA Continues to Allow Spying on American / Foreign Citizens

The U.S House and Senate voted to reauthorize the surveillance program, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which was enacted in 2008, gives the FBI the power to collect information on non-U.S citizens outside the U.S without a search warrant.

It is noteworthy that the U.S government has been ignoring many issues that if they were considered, reauthorizing such a program would not be necessary. Evidently, in some circumstances this program was a base for the FBI to stand on it and spy on the American Citizens.

In lieu of finding common ground and laying solutions out on the many issues that Citizens face, the U.S. government creates more problems than an average American can handle. Obviously, the surveillance program is another tool that can be used by the government for two purposes, one, to control the citizens in a democratic society; and two, to collect data on foreigners to prevent attacks on the U.S.

It is understandable that the government has to take necessary measures to prevent future attacks and responds to hostile actions against America. It is undeniable that the surveillance program had its effectiveness in the past and regenerated the intelligence community. But there is a very thin line between spying on Americans and collecting data on suspected non-Citizens.

The concern about this program establishes a legitimate argument and perhaps it could become a legal case. The concern is about abusing the program which was used to collect information on American Citizens while they were in contact with people outside the country.

However, In addition to the Civil liberties groups, many U.S representatives are on the opposite side of this program. For example, Congressman Ben Cline (6th Dist-VA) expressed his concern when he was asked by The Roanoke Star News columnist Scott Dreyer about this program. His office responded in an email and clearly explained the concern which was misusing the program by some FBI agents to surveil American Citizens. However, Rep. Cline voted against reauthorizing the program.

Obviously, abusing this program in the past did not fall on this government’s shoulders, and the FBI members seemed to be immune from being held responsible for violating Citizens’ liberties. In fact, it is a critical matter to balance between collecting data on foreign citizens in general, including those who have contact with American citizens and protecting the civil liberties of the latter. The complication begins with U.S citizens being involved in the situation. The integrity of the intelligence agents and the FBI personnel is key to operating this program properly.

It is the government’s responsibility to protect Americans and provide the necessary tools to uncover any anti-American plan by foreign governments, groups, or organizations. But such responsibility should not legitimize violating American Citizens’ liberty. It is important for the intelligence community to operate in an unbiased way without political interference.

Reauthorizing (FISA) and continuing to utilize it should have required a closer review and deeper scrutiny to prevent a future violation of American liberties. However, by assigning an independent committee to monitor those who are operating this program perhaps can block the ways of abusing it and prevent spying on American Citizens. The lawmakers should compromise and balance between protecting American liberties, preventing the abuse of this program and protecting Americans from foreign adversaries.