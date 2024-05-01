RMHC of SWVA Celebrates 40 Years of Love With Birthday Bash

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia (RMHC-SWVA) has announced its 40th anniversary celebration, marking four decades of unwavering commitment to families in need. To commemorate this milestone, RMHC-SWVA is hosting the “40 Years of Love Birthday Bash,” inviting the community to join in the festivities.

Since its inception in 1984, RMHC-SWVA has been a beacon of hope for families facing medical crises. Through its programs, including the Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Family Room, the charity has provided comfort, care, and support to over 45,000 families with hospitalized children.

The “40 Years of Love Birthday Bash” will be held on May 17 th , at Salem Memorial Ballpark, from 5:30pm-9pm. This unique “dinner on the diamond” experience will include live music, delicious food, fireworks, an exclusive RMHC-SWVA Jersey, and heartfelt tributes to the families, volunteers, and supporters who have been instrumental in RMHC-SWVA’s journey.

Executive Director, Shannon Boothe, expressed her gratitude for the community’s ongoing support, stating, “As we celebrate 40 years of service, we reflect on the countless lives touched by the love and compassion of our RMHC-SWVA family. Our mission to keep families close during difficult times has been made possible by the generosity and dedication of our volunteers, donors, and partners. Together, we have created a legacy of love that continues to uplift and inspire.”

RMHC-SWVA invites everyone to join in the celebration and support its mission of keeping families together when they need it most. Thank you to the Birthday Bash sponsors: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Martin-Brower, Robins & Morton, Carilion Clinic, Physicians to Children, Skanska, Member One Federal Credit Union and Caesars Virginia, who have helped to make this celebration possible. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information about the “40 Years of Love Birthday Bash” and RMHC-SWVA’s ongoing initiatives please visit www.rmhc-swva.org or contact 540-857-0770.