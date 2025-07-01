Roanoke Offers $7.76 Holiday Admission at Parks and Rec Centers

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism invites the community to celebrate Independence Day weekend with special savings at their recreation facilities. Beginning July 3 through July 6, 2025, daily admission is just $7.76 at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Splash Valley Water Park, and enjoy $7.76 off admission at Treetop Quest at Explore Park.

Splash Valley Water Park:

Splash into the fun with $7.76 daily admission.

July 4: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

July 3, 5 – 6: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM*

*Roanoke County residents and season pass holders can enjoy special early access at 10AM on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, July 7.

Treetop Quest at Explore Park:

Soar through the trees with $7.76 off your adventure.

July 3 – 6: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Green Ridge Recreation Center:

Stay active with $7.76 daily admission during these hours.

July 3: 5:30 AM – 8:00 PM

July 4: 5:30 AM – 1:00 PM

July 5: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

July 6: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Click here for 17.76 savings details.