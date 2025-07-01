back to top
Community

Roanoke Offers $7.76 Holiday Admission at Parks and Rec Centers

The Roanoke Star
July 1, 2025

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism invites the community to celebrate Independence Day weekend with special savings at their recreation facilities. Beginning July 3 through July 6, 2025, daily admission is just $7.76 at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Splash Valley Water Park, and enjoy $7.76 off admission at Treetop Quest at Explore Park.

Splash Valley Water Park:

Splash into the fun with $7.76 daily admission.

July 4: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

July 3, 5 – 6: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM*

*Roanoke County residents and season pass holders can enjoy special early access at 10AM on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, July 7.

Treetop Quest at Explore Park:

Soar through the trees with $7.76 off your adventure.

July 3 – 6: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Green Ridge Recreation Center:

Stay active with $7.76 daily admission during these hours.

July 3: 5:30 AM – 8:00 PM

July 4: 5:30 AM – 1:00 PM

July 5: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

July 6: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Click here for 17.76 savings details.

Smith Mountain Lake Cleanup Nets 26 Tons of Debris

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

