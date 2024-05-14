Steven Bathiche: Inventor, Engineer, Hokie . . .

You’ve built your research group into a team of 150 people. How do you all work together to develop groundbreaking technologies and products like the Surface?

Together we approach and solve problems and try to invent things. Most of the AI and the new technology coming out in Windows last year and this year is being fed by my team. A lot of the Windows operating system stuff around AI, we developed; for example, even the algorithms that we’re using here today on this Teams call.

One of my core philosophies is being able to solve problems holistically. We’re a multi-disciplinary team because in product making and invention, it’s important to have various perspectives on complex issues. I want to try to solve problems from all points of view; sometimes it’s difficult to solve a problem in one field, but it’s easier to solve it in another. I try to create an environment where we can mix these different fields together to meet a need, and that allows us to solve a problem more optimally, more efficiently, and more delightfully.

Leadership is such an important skill for our Hokies to develop. How have you been able to build your leadership skills?

I follow a very specific leadership style I’ve developed over the years. As a leader, you want to listen, and you want to support those who work with you. Oftentimes people think that if you’re a leader, your people work for you. And that’s not how I see it. If you’re a leader, you work for your people.

You support them to enable them to do their jobs, and in doing so, they get a lot of enjoyment and encouragement by being in the limelight and having the opportunity to grow. There’s actually a good quote from Simon Sinek we often use, “You want to create an environment of autonomy, mastery, and purpose.”

Autonomy means letting each team member stretch their creativity. Mastery is achieved when people want to continue mastering their craft and have the room to do so. They can’t just be a cog in a machine. They have to understand the entire machine. And that is really important because if they understand the purpose of what they’re doing at a high level, they may know a better way of doing something. When your people are good, you have to let them do their thing.