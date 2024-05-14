New Freedom Farm To Host Re-Opening Showcase

All are welcome to join us for New Freedom Farm, Inc’s Re-Opening Showcase. If you have not visited the farm before or are simply unaware of what we do, this is an excellent opportunity to find out.

Saturday, May 18th 10am – 3pm

Opening Ceremonies begin at 10:30 am with Color Guard presentation and a 1pm Horsemanship Demo by Vanessa Schultz of Lupine Horsemanship and a Navy veteran.

First, let us just say THANK YOU to those of you who have been patient with us as we have been working hard behind the scenes to transition NFF into a better version of itself. We have built upon the original mission and continue to remain fully committed to providing a safe place for veterans, first responders and community service workers to heal and grow. Based on feedback, statistics and outcomes, we have been working on improving, developing, and expanding farm programs to meet more needs of current participants as well as reach new ones. As always, we will continue to take a peer-based approach to healing and providing outside clinical service referrals as requested.

What will the “new” NFF look like? Equine therapy has always been and will continue to be the cornerstone of our healing programs however, more opportunities to work with other animals is being onboarded. We are also a certified Mustang rescue.

Currently in the works are peer to peer weekly meetings, family bonding opportunities and we have developed some community partnerships to create mindfulness through art and music therapy. Additionally, we are also partnering with local support organizations to bring services such as career counseling and workplace re-entry programs closer to this rural area.

New Freedom Farm is a nonprofit community farm located in Buchanan, Virginia. The farm exists to aid veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and other conditions by using the therapeutic activity of interacting with equines, farming, and peer-to-peer support. The end goal is to empower individuals and help them heal by realizing their efforts and contributions.

New Freedom Farm heals heroes through horses by offering veterans and first responders space and confidence to develop deep friendships through equine activity and gentling, fostering physical, emotional, and spiritual health, assisting individuals with reintegration into civilian life.

Veterans, active duty military, first responders, and their families are welcome at New Freedom Farm.