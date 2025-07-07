Bubba’s 33 Roanoke Supports Veterans with Burger Sales

Throughout July, Bubba’s 33 will partner with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to help build specially adapted homes for post 9-11 veterans, severely injured in the line of duty. For every Patriot Burger purchased, Bubba’s 33 will donate $1.00 to Homes For Our Troops. Donations will also be accepted for Homes For Our Troops at all locations. One lucky guest will win free burgers for a year, when they enter, in-person, at the restaurant.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of Bubba’s 33 and Texas Roadhouse support for Home For Our Troops. In 2024, the company contributed the full cost of the 400th specially-adapted custom home for Marine LCpl Alberto Flores Jr. and his family in New Braunfels, Texas. LCpl Flores was severely injured while serving in Iraq, resulting in the amputation of his right leg above the knee. To date, Bubba’s 33 and Texas Roadhouse, have raised more than $2 million to help build homes.

“We’re fiercely proud to celebrate 21 years of building homes for our nation’s wounded veterans,” says Jaryck Daigle, Bubba’s 33 Managing Partner. “Our partnership with Homes For Our Troops isn’t just a commitment — it’s part of our mission. Veterans like Lance Corporal Flores have sacrificed everything to protect our freedom. Standing with our heroes and creating strong, enduring communities for veterans is at the heart of our commitment to making a tangible difference for all who serve.”

Bubba’s 33 Patriot Burger includes a BBQ burger, a signature beef patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise. Throughout July, guests are also invited to register to win a free burger, every week, for a year. See store for details.

When: July 1-31, 2025

Where: Bubba’s 33, 4824 Valley View Blvd. NW Roanoke, VA 24012