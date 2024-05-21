Doppler Data Meets The Green Screen for VA Tech Intern

Graduating senior Edward Shaw III of the College of Natural Resources and Environment got a taste of the limelight this past year during a nine-month internship with NBC’s Weather and Climate Unit.

Working both remotely from campus and at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, Shaw had the opportunity to sharpen his forecasting skills, while also rubbing shoulders – sometimes literally – with professional meteorologists such as weathercaster Al Roker.

Shaw, who majored in meteorology in the Department of Geography, received the 2024 Ambassador of the Year for the college and was also his department’s nominee for the college’s David William Smith Leadership Award. As a Hokie, Shaw has been active in numerous student organizations: He was the president of both the Meteorology Club at Virginia Tech and the Chi Epsilon Pi National Meteorological Honor Society as well as the former weather director for WUVT. He was a 2024 recipient of the Thomas M. Brooks Scholarship

Shaw reflected on how he found his way to becoming a Hokie, his experiences as an intern for NBC, and his contribution to the recent coverage of this year’s solar eclipse.

How did you find your way to majoring in meteorology?

Meteorology has just always been what I’ve wanted to do my entire life, even before I knew how to spell “meteorology.” That’s what essentially led me to VT. However, it was a tad more difficult to finally decide on college, given the fact that all this was happening at the peak of a global pandemic. I was deciding between VT and another college with meteorology on the East Coast, and ultimately, the undergraduate research opportunities and the Hokie Storm Chase sold me. Four years later, I can say that I made the right choice.

How did you hear about the internship with NBC, and what was the application process like?

I found out about the opportunity to intern with NBC at the 10-year anniversary event for the meteorology program in the fall of 2022. At that event, I was introduced to fellow Hokie Kathryn Prociv ’11, M.S. ’12, who is a senior meteorologist and weather producer for NBC’s Weather and Climate Unit.

I talked with Kathryn about my goal to do something in weather and climate communications and showed her my resume and reel. She said that, based on the work I had already done, I should apply for an internship with NBC.

The application process was relatively straightforward. After I sent my resume and application in, I participated in a prerecorded interview where I answered questions via video. Afterward, I interviewed with Kathryn and Erin McGarry, who leads the Weather and Climate Unit.