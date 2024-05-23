Blacksburg Summer Arts Festival 2024 Promises Free Fun and Entertainment For All

If you are planning to be in Blacksburg for the summer, take some time to enjoy a full schedule of summer arts activities. The Summer Arts Festival offers fun for all ages and includes indoor and outdoor concerts, movies, visual arts, children’s activities, and other special events.

The festival is presented in partnership between the School of Performing Arts at Virginia Tech and the Town of Blacksburg. All events are free and open to the public.

“I am excited about the 2024 Summer Arts Festival. We continue to offer fun outdoor concerts on Friday nights, the community sing, classic films, and a production of Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream,” said Ariana Wyatt, associate professor of voice in the School of Performing Arts and director of this year’s festival. “We are excited to partner with the Lyric Theatre and the Hahn Horticultural Garden this season. There is something for everyone.”

Friday night outdoor concerts

The summer of 2024 lineup of outdoor concerts offers six bands throughout June and July. Live music will take place Friday evenings on Henderson Lawn at the corner of Main Street and College Avenue, from 6-7:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Live theatre

Three live outdoor performances of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be performed on July 18, 20, and 21 at the Hahn Horticulture Garden. (Rain location will be the Creativity and Innovation District LLC Building, 185 Kent St., ,Blacksburg).

Thursday night indoor concerts

Two indoor concerts will be offered, including one community sing event. Concerts will be held at the Blacksburg Presbyterian Church, 701 Church St. SE.

“Shakespeare’s Music,” July 11 – A concert of music inspired by Shakespeare.

“A Treasury of English Music,” July 25 – Music by Handel, Purcell, and others. This event is a community sing; those interested in participating as a choir member are asked to fill out this form. Rehearsals begin on July 1.

Classic movies at the Lyric

Beat the summer heat with a free classic movie at the historic Lyric Theatre at 135 College Ave. All movies begin at 3 p.m.

Joe Kelley: (Un)seen Works’ art exhibition

The Squires Perspective Gallery will host “Joe Kelley: (Un)seen Works,” an exhibit honoring the artist who lived in Blacksburg that explores the artist’s versatility, genius, and passion for life expressed through the art that he left as a reminder to live every moment fully. The exhibit opens June 10 and runts through September 8, with a closing reception on September 6.

Shakespeare Workshop

Join a Shakespeare workshop at the Lyric Theatre on June 27 from 2-3pm. Perfect for middle and highschoolers. Find out more here.

Special events

Blacksburg Market Square Jam is an official Crooked Road affiliated venue that caters to traditional old time music. Music jams are each Wednesday from 7-9 p.m., June through September, at the corner of Draper Road and Roanoke Street.

The 16th annual Summer Solstice Fest from 1-11 p.m. June 15 will feature live music, craft vendors, and family fun.

from 1-11 p.m. June 15 will feature live music, craft vendors, and family fun. The Independence Day Celebration on July 4 includes the Downtown Parade, live music, and fireworks at Municipal Park.

on July 4 includes the Downtown Parade, live music, and fireworks at Municipal Park. Art at the Market celebrates Blacksburg’s vibrant arts community with an outdoor exhibit July 13 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

celebrates Blacksburg’s vibrant arts community with an outdoor exhibit July 13 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Steppin’ Out Street Festival Aug. 2-3 includes performances and over 200 exhibitors.

Find more information online or contact Ariana Wyatt, Summer Arts Festival producer, at [email protected].