ROBERT L. MARONIC: Biden’s Commencement Address: Lies, Lies And More Lies

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, one definition of a lie is “an assertion of something known or believed by the speaker … to be untrue with intent to deceive.” Joe Biden’s racially divisive commencement address at Morehouse College in Atlanta on May 19 was painfully full of lies, lies and more lies.

I unexpectedly counted seven blatant lies that the president uttered that Sunday morning.

After addressing the 415 Morehouse graduates for ten minutes, Biden briefly reminisced about the tragic murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. He stated, “It’s natural to wonder if [the] democracy you hear about actually works for you. What is democracy if Black men are being killed in the street?”

The president intentionally and mendaciously failed to mention that most black people, who are murdered “in the street,” are overwhelmingly murdered by other black people and NOT white cops like Derek Chauvin.

One place in the U.S. that perfectly illustrates this tragic fact is South Side Chicago, which has endured vicious and deadly black-on-black crime since the mid-1990s, and ironically worsened during Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017. According to the FBI’s Expanded Homicide Data (Table 6) in 2018, 88.9% (2600 of 2925) of black people in the U.S. were murdered by other black people.

Unfortunately, this was also true in 1983 when “about 80-90% of [murder] cases, the Black victim was killed by another Black, and about 52% of murder victims were acquainted with their assailant.”

To make matters worse the U.S. Department of Justice stated that between 1980 and 2008 “84% of white victims were killed by white offenders, and 93% of Black victims were killed by Black offenders.” Biden’s vain attempt to pander to radical left-wing Democrats both on and off the Morehouse College campus, who wholeheartedly support both CRT and DEI while blaming the murder of black people on whites, is simply not true.

Lie number one.

Two sentences later in his speech Biden falsely stated, “What is democracy if you have to be 10 [sic] times better than anyone else to get a fair shot?”

Sorry Joe, this is not true because of affirmative action and numerous other federal programs, which have existed since 1965. His statement also totally contradicts a Morehouse website entitled “Facts and Figures: Become A Morehouse Man” that proudly states, “There is a world of universities and professions to choose from. Today, Black men have access to them ALL [my emphasis].”

Again, Biden spouted a blatant lie acting like it was 1963 and not 2024.

Lie number two.

He next stated, “And most of all, what does it mean, as we’ve heard before, to be a Black man who loves his country even if it doesn’t love him back in equal measure?” That might have been true from 1941 to circa 1968 during the lives of the Tuskegee airmen, Jackie Robinson and the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., but not today.

Biden’s pandering and anachronistic nonsense would not apply to such successful and famous African Americans as former President Barack Obama, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, retired pediatric neurosurgeon Ben Carson, Bill Whitaker (CBS), Condoleezza Rice, Oprah Winrey and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC). A list of prominent black Americans today would far exceed these eight men and women.

A current Marine Corps recruiting website and Morehouse College’s ROTC program also completely contradict Biden’s statement that the U.S. does not like black men as future military officers.

Again, Biden spouted a blatant lie acting like it was 1963 and not 2024.

Lie number three.

Biden, who just could not resist telling more falsehoods during his twenty-six-minute speech to the Morehouse graduates, was acting at times like it was 1954 or even 1924. For example, he falsely stated, “If Black men are being killed on the streets, we bear witness. For me, that means to call out the poison of white supremacy, to root out systemic racism.”

As previously stated, most blacks are overwhelmingly killed by other blacks and not the “poison of white supremacy” or “systemic racism.” Plus, Jim Crow Joe fully knows that the FBI and Justice Department have completely decimated the membership and influence of the Ku Klux Klan and the American Nazi Party since the late 1960s. That also includes the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and other minuscule far-right fringe groups since 2021.

Again, Biden spouted a blatant untruth acting like it was 1963 or earlier and not 2024.

Lie number four.

Biden is fully aware of the FBI statistics on far-right political groups, but he chose to deceive the Morehouse graduates in order to increase his poor poll numbers among black voters in Georgia and nationwide in this November’s presidential election. That is because according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, “22 percent of Black voters in six battleground states” are now planning to vote for Trump. However, what especially worried Biden was that in the same poll Trump was leading him in Georgia by three points.

Biden later repeated an earlier lie stating, “Instead of forcing you to prove you’re 10 [sic] times better, we’re breaking down doors so you have 100 [sic] times more opportunities ….’ Again, Biden spouted a blatant untruth acting like it was 1963 and not 2024.

Lie number five.

Despite having no weapons whatsoever such as guns, grenades or RPGs, Biden called the offending, felonious and foolhardy rioters, who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, “insurrectionists.” In fact, none of the rioters have ever been charged with insurrection. In my opinion, it would be extremely difficult if not impossible to commit a successful insurrection or coup d’etat without the use of any modern weapons or use of force.

Again, Biden spouted a notorious lie acting like the U.S. Capitol riot was the moral equivalent of the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter, South Carolina on April 12, 1861 or another Shays’ Rebellion in western Massachusetts on January 25, 1787.

Lie number six.

Biden next lamented that “there’s a national effort to ban books — not to write history but to erase history.” Unfortunately, both Biden and his speechwriter(s) completely failed to give specific examples of what books have been banned, who wants them banned them and especially why.

In an effort to avoid offending black moderate Georgia Democrats I strongly suspect that is because two of the top three books that many parents want banned nationwide according to the American Library Association are Gender Queer by Maia Kobabi and This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson.

Parents, who believe in traditional Judeo-Christian values, want all sexualized books banned in the public schools regardless of sexual orientation. That especially includes books that advocate a radical LGBTQ+ lifestyle or CRT agenda in grades K-12. They want their children indoctrinated by neither a radical leftist or rightist ideology.

However, Biden strongly implies that these parents are no better than the Nazi German book burners of May 10, 1933 in their attempt to “erase history.”

Lie number seven.

Biden told the graduates that their love of the U.S. is not equally reciprocated in “equal measure.” That is completely untrue in 2024 as evidenced by the existence of Army and Navy ROTC on the Morehouse campus, and the abundance of great socio-economic opportunity resulting in a multitude of successful black businessmen, professors, doctors, politicians, athletes, coaches, entertainers and other professions since 1964.

Shame on Biden for having told so many lies, lies and more lies at the Morehouse College commencement address. His lies were truly legion.

– Robert L Maronic