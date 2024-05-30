Historic Graveyard Receives Monument Restoration Workshop

Old Lick Cemetery, the oldest African American graveyard in the Roanoke area, will get a facelift Tuesday, June 4. 48 State Tour/Saving America’s Graveyards and the Friends of Old Lick Cemetery present a FREE workshop on cleaning, restoring, repairing and leveling grave

monuments.

It will be a continuation of restoration by Friends of Old Lick Cemetery that is located at 1250 Orange Avenue. Please park behind the cemetery on Carver Avenue.

This hands-on workshop is being taught by Jonathan Appell, a national expert on monument restoration. The Historic Old Lick Cemetery is a 19th and 20th Century African-American burial ground. The city owned portion of the site fell into disrepair and further deteriorated when nearly 1,000 graves were moved in October 1961 to make way for Interstate 581.

Schedule

9-10am – Walking Tour of cemetery. Discuss needed repairs, historic preservation, etc.

10-12am – Cleaning Demonstration and participants will adopt a headstone and clean it

12 – 12:30 – Lunch

12:30 – 3pm – Repair Work – Join broken tablets, level stones, reset and rejoin elements

