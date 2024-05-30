Roanoke DMV to Close Temporarily for Interior Improvements 

Customers Encouraged to Use Alternative Service Options After June 1

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) Roanoke Customer Service Center (CSC), located at 5220 Valleypark Drive, will temporarily close for interior improvements at noon on Saturday, June 1, and reopen Monday, June 10. The office improvements include new carpet and a fresh coat of interior paint.

During the closure, customers have many convenient service options. More than 50 services can be done online at www.dmv.virginia.gov. Customers who need to conduct business in person can make an appointment or stop by the one of these nearby locations:

Bedford Customer Service Center

1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike

Suite 95

Bedford, VA 24523

Christiansburg Customer Service Center

385 Arbor Drive

Christiansburg, VA 24073

Rocky Mount Bedford Customer Service Center

305 Tanyard Road

Rocky Mount, VA 24151