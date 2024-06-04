Medical School Professor to Receive National Honor for Contributions to Clinical Anatomy

Michael Nolan, professor of basic science education at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and a trailblazing figure in the field of clinical anatomy, has been awarded Honored Membership in the American Association of Clinical Anatomists.

He will receive the award at the organization’s annual meeting in June. In announcing the award, which is comparable to a lifetime achievement award, the organization recognized Nolan for his “unparalleled commitment and contributions to the field.”

In a career spanning more than 50 years, Nolan, who was originally trained as a physical therapist, has dedicated himself to the clinical importance of anatomy in medical education.

“Mike is the real deal,” said John McNamara, associate professor of basic science education and director of anatomy instruction at the medical school. “He has the ability to take a dense amount of material such as neuroanatomy, which is his area of expertise, and make it relevant to the student in terms of what they will need to know in the clinical setting. By doing so, he’s helping to build better doctors.”

Nolan has received more than 30 awards for excellence in teaching, both at Virginia Tech Carilion and the University of South Florida where he spent 34 years, rising from the rank of instructor to professor emeritus. He was recruited to Roanoke in 2009 to help build the curriculum for medical school before it opened.

“My focus is not to prepare students for examination success. They can do that on their own.” Nolan said. “Instead, my goal is to prepare them for the requirements of their clerkship [rotation] years.”

Nolan’s teaching evaluations from students are, in the words of McNamara, “consistently stellar.”