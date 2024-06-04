VA Tech Creates Immersive Display for National D-Day Memorial

The National D-Day Memorial Foundation will add layers of immersion to this year’s D-Day remembrance with the help of Virginia Tech’s Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT).

“D-Day changed our world, and the men and women who participated should never be forgotten,” said April Cheek-Messier, president and CEO of the foundation. “It was a pivotal event in our history, and it is now the responsibility of each of us as citizens to reflect on what they did to preserve freedom for us all.”

June 6 marks the 80th anniversary of the Allied forces’ invasion of Normandy, France, during World War II. It will also mark the first time the ceremonies at the National Memorial located in Bedford will include moving pictures and sound.